* U.S. stocks end little changed though S&P 500 posts record
high close
* Oil settles lower
* Dollar falls to 3-month low against euro
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, May 15 Treasury yields dropped and the
dollar eased on Friday following a stabilization in European
government bonds and another batch of weak U.S. data that raised
expectations the Federal Reserve will need to wait longer to
hike interest rates.
U.S. stocks finished near flat, though the S&P 500 eked out
another record closing high and major indexes posted gains for
the week. The MSCI World equity index gained
0.26 percent and was up for the week as well.
Data showed U.S. industrial production fell for a fifth
straight month in April, in part as oil and gas drilling
declined further.
A separate report showing a sharp drop in U.S. consumer
confidence in early May also underscored a lackluster economic
picture for the United States.
The data follows weak retail sales and producer inflation
data this week, suggesting the Fed will probably not raise
interest rates anytime soon.
"The market is getting more concerned that the economy
weakened through the first quarter into the second quarter, and
that pushes the Fed back further and further and people get more
comfortable jumping back into Treasuries here," said Charles
Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in
New York.
European government bonds stabilized, helping market
sentiment.
Treasury yields have jumped in the past three weeks, in line
with a dramatic sell-off in German government debt, and some
investors are taking advantage of the higher yields.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up
25/32 in price to yield 2.15 percent, down from 2.24 percent
late on Thursday.
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against
major currencies, was down 0.2 percent and fell for a fifth
straight week, the longest stretch of declines in four years.
The dollar also fell to a three-month low against the euro.
In late U.S. trading, the euro rose 0.4 percent to $1.1455
, after earlier hitting a three-month peak of $1.1466.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average rose
20.32 points, or 0.11 percent, to end at 18,272.56, the S&P 500
gained 1.63 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,122.73 and the
Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.50 points, or 0.05 percent,
to 5,048.29.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down
0.5 percent, with export-focused German stocks among the hardest
hit as the euro gained against the dollar.
In commodities trading, U.S. oil futures ended lower as
investors questioned the recent rally, while gold held near
three-month highs as the dollar eased.
U.S. crude settled down 19 cents at $59.69 a barrel,
after falling more than $1 during the session. Brent
settled up 11 cents at $66.81 a barrel.
