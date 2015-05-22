* Despite dip, stocks set to close week near record highs
* Yellen speech likely to bolster case for 2015 rate rise
* Brent crude oil falls ahead of long weekend
(Updates to close of European markets)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 22 Global equity markets dipped
modestly Friday but remained near record highs, while the yield
on U.S. government debt rose as a gain in core consumer prices
should keep the Federal Reserve on course to raise interest
rates later this year.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen is expected to acknowledge recent
sluggishness in the U.S. economy, including a near-stagnant
performance in the first few months of the year, in a speech
slated for 1:00 p.m. ET (1700 GMT).
Yellen also will highlight the economy's steady job growth,
seen as keeping the Fed on track for its first interest-rate
hike in nearly a decade. A Labor Department report on the
Consumer Price Index bolstered that idea on Friday.
The so-called core CPI, which strips out food and energy
costs, rose 0.3 percent in April, the largest gain since January
2013. In the 12 months through April, the core CPI advanced 1.8
percent after a similar gain in March.
"This enables the Fed to move rates higher incrementally
sooner. They have less room to wait," said Lou Brien, market
strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 11/32 in price, pushing its yield up to 2.2251 percent.
MSCI's all-country world index, a measure of
the stock performance in 46 countries, slid 0.27 percent,
slightly below an all-time high set in late April.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
regional shares closed down 0.12 percent at 1,617.91 points.
Wall Street was mixed in midday trading. The Dow Jones
industrial average fell 46.51 points, or 0.25 percent, to
18,239.23 and the S&P 500 slid 2.63 points, or 0.12
percent, to 2,128.19. The Nasdaq Composite added 3.40
points, or 0.07 percent, to 5,094.19.
Oil prices fell as worries over the impact of war in the
Middle East on crude supplies were outweighed by reports of
profit-taking ahead of a long weekend.
Monday is Memorial Day in the United States and a public
holiday in much of Europe, and many markets will be closed.
July Brent crude was down $1.16 at $65.38 a barrel.
U.S. crude for July was down 98 cents at $59.74 a barrel.
The dollar turned higher on the U.S. inflation report, which
indicated underlying pressures are building and bolstered the
case for the Fed to raise interest rates later this year.
The dollar was up 0.36 percent to 121.45 yen, while
the euro fell 0.73 percent to $1.1031. The dollar index
rose 0.85 percent to 96.066.
The first fall in German business morale in seven months,
albeit a shallower dip than forecast, supported demand for
German government bonds.
German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro
zone borrowing costs, were on track for their first week of
declines out of five.
They steadied after a dramatic selloff that drove up Bund
yields some 55 basis points from a record low of 0.05 percent in
mid-April. The 10-year traded 3 basis points higher to yield
0.61 percent.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)