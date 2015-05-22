* Despite dip, stocks close week near record highs
* Yellen speech bolsters case for 2015 rate rise
* Crude oil falls ahead of U.S. long weekend
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 22 Global equity markets dipped
but remained near record highs on Friday after Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen said she expected U.S. interest rates to rise
this year, a view that lifted bond yields and was bolstered by
rising core consumer prices.
In a speech to a business group in Providence, Rhode Island,
Yellen said she expected economic data to strengthen and noted
that some of the U.S. economy's weakness at the start of the
year might be due to "statistical noise."
Yellen's tone on when the rate lift-off would begin appeared
stronger, as she and other Fed policymakers try to close the gap
between the central bank's view and that of the market.
A Labor Department report on consumer prices last month
added to the notion that the Fed is on track for its first rate
hike in nearly a decade.
Excluding food and energy, prices increased 0.3 percent in
April, the largest rise in the so-called core CPI since January
2013. In the 12 months through last month, the core CPI advanced
1.8 percent after a similar gain in March.
"Yellen is a dove more than a hawk, and she's not in a real
rush to raise rates. She wants to do it, but she wants people to
be prepared," said Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst at
Phoenix Financial Services In New York.
"We've been making new highs, but this isn't an enthusiastic
rally," Kaufman said of the equity market. "People will likely
remain bullish, but they'll keep their powder dry and allocate a
little more of their portfolios to cash."
MSCI's all-country world index, a measure of
stock performance in 46 countries, slipped 0.37 percent,
slightly below an all-time high set in late April.
The S&P 500, a benchmark for the U.S. stock market, hit
closing and intra-day records earlier in the week.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 53.72
points, or 0.29 percent, at 18,232.02 and the S&P 500
fell 4.76 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,126.06. The Nasdaq
Composite lost 1.43 points, or 0.03 percent, to
5,089.36.
For the week, the Dow fell 0.2 percent while the S&P gained
by the same amount, and Nasdaq added 0.8 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
regional shares closed down 0.12 percent at 1,617.91.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 8/32 in price, pushing its yield up to 2.2145 percent.
The first fall in German business morale in seven months,
albeit a shallower dip than forecast, supported demand for
German government bonds.
German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro
zone borrowing costs, posted their first week of declines out of
five.
They steadied after a dramatic sell-off that drove Bund
yields up some 55 basis points from a record low of 0.05 percent
in mid-April. The 10-year traded 3 basis points higher to yield
0.61 percent.
Oil prices fell as worries over the impact of war in the
Middle East on crude supplies were outweighed by reports of
profit-taking ahead of a long U.S. weekend.
Monday is Memorial Day in the United States and a public
holiday in much of Europe, and many markets will be closed.
July Brent crude settled down $1.17 at $65.37 a
barrel. U.S. crude for July fell $1.00 to settle at
$59.72 a barrel.
The dollar turned higher on the U.S. inflation report. The
dollar was up 0.41 percent to 121.52 yen, while the euro
fell 0.92 percent to $1.1010. The dollar index
rose 0.92 percent to 96.170.
