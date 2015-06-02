(Updates to afternoon, adds commentary)
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, June 2 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday
helped by the dollar's decline and bond yields rose while
investors searched for clarity on Greece's debt crisis.
The euro rose more than 2 percent against the dollar, after
an above-forecast rise in euro zone inflation pushed the
currency through the $1.10 resistance point.
Athens faces a Friday deadline to repay 300 million euros to
the International Monetary Fund. Greece's creditors are close to
finishing a draft agreement to put to the leftist government in
Athens, a source close to the talks said on Tuesday, injecting
new momentum into long-running negotiations to release aid for
the cash-strapped country.
The European Central Bank raised its emergency fund cap for
Greek banks, according to a banking source.
"It is all revolving around the climactic situation in
Europe," said Ken Polcari, Director of the NYSE floor division
at O'Neil Securities in New York.
U.S. stocks were higher even after economic data showed new
orders for U.S. factory goods unexpectedly fell in April, the
eighth decline in the last nine months.
Wall Street may have been helped by the dollar's decline,
according to Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and
derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 35.3 points, or
0.2 percent, to 18,075.67, the S&P 500 gained 4.79
points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,116.52 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 13.01 points, or 0.26 percent, to 5,095.94.
Investors were closely watching the technical support level
at the 50-day moving average for the S&P 500 at 2,099.54. The
benchmark index touched a session low of 2,099.14 before
rebounding.
MSCI's all-country world index of stock
performance in 46 countries was up 0.4 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 stock index
closed off 0.93 percent while Germany's DAX fell 0.94
percent. Athens' main stock index slumped 2.47 percent.
Yields on safe-haven German 10-year bonds rose
14.7 basis points to 0.677 percent, while those on lower-rated
Spanish, Italian and Portuguese debt touched their highest of
the year after the data showing inflation resumed in the euro
zone last month.
U.S. long-dated Treasury debt yields rose to two-week highs,
drawing support from rising European yields and overall optimism
about Friday's U.S. jobs report.
"This is a European-driven selloff, with a U.S. market
looking ahead to this Friday's non-farm payrolls report," said
Tyler Tucci, Treasury strategist, at RBS Securities in Stamford,
Connecticut.
The euro was up 2.3 percent at $1.117 while the
dollar was down 1.65 percent against a basket of major
currencies.
The weaker dollar helped oil prices rise, along with
expectations that U.S. crude supplies could have fallen again
last week for a fifth straight week. Brent crude was up
0.83 percent at $65.41 a barrel while U.S. crude advanced
1.76 percent at $61.26.
