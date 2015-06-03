* Wall St advances on private sector jobs data
* Euro up, on track for best two-day run since March 2009
* U.S. Treasury yields hit highest level since November
(Adds close of European markets)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 3 Wall Street rose modestly on
optimism an agreement over Greek debt was drawing closer and as
data pointed to renewed life in the U.S. economy, while German
debt yields climbed after comments from European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi.
Greece's international creditors signaled on Wednesday they
were ready to compromise to avert a default even as Athens
warned it might skip an IMF loan repayment due this week.
German debt yields moved as high as 0.887 percent, a day
after their biggest jump in nearly three years, as the ECB
raised its inflation forecast for 2015. Draghi said the central
bank saw no reason to adjust its monetary policy stance after a
recent rise in bond yields in Europe.
In tandem with higher European yields, U.S. Treasury yields
hit their highest since November. U.S. 10-year notes
last fell 26/32 in price to yield 2.3552 percent.
"You've got to figure that given rates backing up here and
the euro rallying is a risk off trade with the anticipation that
the Greek situation is going to be resolved," said Paul
Mendelsohn, chief investment strategist at Windham Financial
Services in Charlotte, Vermont.
"A strong euro could mean Greece is leaving but the bond
market, the money is clearly coming out of that market today,
that is really where all the activity is and it is big
activity."
The dollar's recent woes continued, spurred by
better-than-expected inflation figures in the euro zone that
also battered sovereign debt. It marks the second such jump in
both the euro and sovereign yields in the last six weeks.
The greenback fell 0.4 percent against a basket of
major currencies.
The euro extended gains against the dollar Wednesday,
up 0.85 percent to $1.1248 after hitting a high of $1.1284. The
euro has gained about 3 percent against the greenback in the
last two days, on track for its biggest two-day percentage gain
since March 2009.
The selloff in Europe and U.S. government debt and the sharp
move in the euro mirrors the activity from mid-April to mid-May.
Investors have bet heavily on dollar and bond rallies to
continue, and have since shifted to avoid big losses.
Wall Street was higher in afternoon trading, partly lifted
by data showing private employers picked up hiring in May. The
report comes ahead of the U.S. Labor Department's more
comprehensive non-farm payrolls report on Friday.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 87.39 points,
or 0.49 percent, to 18,099.33, the S&P 500 gained 6.09
points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,115.69 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 24.73 points, or 0.49 percent, to 5,101.25.
Other key world equity markets also gained and were
generally calmer after Tuesday's sell-off in benchmark
government bonds and mauling of the dollar by the euro.
MSCI's all-country world index of stock
performance in 46 countries was up 0.32 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 stock index
closed down 0.12 percent while Germany's DAX gained 0.8
percent. Athens' main stock index jumped 4.13 percent.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski and Bernadette Baum)