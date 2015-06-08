* Dollar hurt even after Obama denied report triggering
decline
* U.S. stocks dip; investors focus on Greece, rates
* China trade data helps push down oil prices
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, June 8 U.S. and European stocks
declined on Monday as investors fretted about Greece and the
timing of a U.S. rate hike, while bond yields rose and the
dollar fell.
The U.S. currency extended its decline in the afternoon even
after President Barack Obama denied a wire-service report that
claimed to cite his remarks on the greenback's strength.
Investors sold U.S. equities after Friday's strong jobs
report heightened expectations for a Federal Reserve interest
rate hike as soon as September. Several experts said markets
would likely remain choppy ahead of a rate hike.
"Volatility is apt to increase in July and August as the
market moves through the historical dog days of summer, waits
for the second-quarter results and, importantly, transitions to
a likely Fed move in September," said Terry Sandven, chief
equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.
The Dow Jones industrial average was off 78.91
points, or 0.44 percent, at 17,770.55, the S&P 500 lost
12.83 points, or 0.61 percent, to 2,080 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 53.32 points, or 1.05 percent, to 5,015.14.
Greece's bailout program also weighed on markets as it
expires at the end of June and the country faces potential
default on its debts.
Greek officials met on Monday with EU Economics Commissioner
Pierre Moscovici on what reforms Greece must implement to get
new loans, but there was no new proposal from Athens that its
creditors could agree to, an EU official said.
The uncertainty caused U.S. Treasuries yields to fall with
benchmark yields retreating from seven-month highs, though they
later turned flat.
"The Fed and Greece are the two major themes," said John
Praveen, chief investment strategist at Prudential International
Investments Advisers LLC in Newark, New Jersey.
DOLLAR JITTERS
The dollar dropped 1 percent against a basket of
major currencies, extending losses as the day went on, even
after Obama denied a Bloomberg report, citing an unnamed French
official, that he had called the strong dollar "a problem" in
conversation at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Germany.
Despite the denials, currency investors were wary as Federal
Reserve and other U.S. officials have, over the past few months,
expressed concerns about the robust greenback's impact on growth
and exports.
"Maybe he didn't say it, but the report highlighted an
undercurrent of discomfort with the level of the dollar and its
negative impact on the U.S. economy and the global economy,"
Prudential's Praveen said.
The dollar index was still up 5.7 percent for the
year-to-date after a 12.8 percent rise in 2014.
The euro gained 1.4 percent against the dollar Monday, after
a 1 percent gain in the prior week.
The MSCI all world share index was down 0.1
percent Monday afternoon. European shares shed 0.9
percent. Shares in Germany's largest lender, Deutsche Bank
, surged almost 4 percent on the appointment of a new
CEO.
China's exports fell less than expected last month, but
imports tumbled at a greater pace, stoking speculation that the
economy's slowdown will give Beijing more reason to take further
stimulus steps.
The Chinese import figure did little to support an oil
market already concerned about oversupply.
Brent crude futures fell 0.73 percent to $62.85 a
barrel, after skidding 3.4 percent last week. U.S. crude
was down 1.5 percent at $58.22.
Gold edged up slightly after a three-day losing streak,
helped by the dollar and equity declines.
