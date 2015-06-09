* Oil rise helps energy stocks, financials up on rate hike
hopes
* Tame China inflation data, Greece worries weigh on
sentiment
* Dollar on defensive, U.S. Treasury yields rise
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, June 9 U.S. stocks rose slightly on
Tuesday, bouncing back partially from the previous day's decline
as higher oil prices helped energy shares, but the dollar
slipped on global economic concerns.
Crude oil prices jumped more than 3 percent as bulls ramped
up bets across the oil complex for another weekly drop in U.S.
stockpiles.
The higher crude prices pushed up energy stocks, and
financial shares gained as some investors bet the U.S. Federal
Reserve could raise interest rates at some point this year even
though exact timing for a hike has been hard to predict.
Financial services companies would benefit from higher interest
rates.
"People are sick of timing the Fed when it comes to this
sector. They don't want to miss the boat," said Andrew Frankel,
co-president of Stuart Frankel & Co in New York, regarding the
rise in the S&P 500's financial sector.
U.S. and European stocks were held back by concerns about
China's economic growth and uncertainty around Greece's debt
negotiations.
China reported inflation data that suggested the world's
second-biggest economy was still struggling, even through
Beijing is expected to add more policy stimulus.
On top of this, concerns about a lack of progress in talks
between Greece and its creditors weighed on shares in Europe and
the United States, said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment
officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
European Union officials on Tuesday swiftly dismissed new
Greek promises of economic reform, saying the proposals were not
enough to unlock funds that Athens urgently needs to avoid
defaulting on its debts.
At 2:37 p.m. the Dow Jones industrial average rose
30.13 points, or 0.17 percent, to 17,796.68, the S&P 500
gained 4.24 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,083.52 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 0.70 points, or 0.01 percent, to
5,022.33.
In its sixth straight day of losses, the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down 0.5 percent, making
for its lowest close since Feb 19. The MSCI all world stock
index was up 0.08 percent.
The euro was flat against the dollar but the U.S.
currency was down 0.2 percent against a basket of currencies
as investors were wary of global economic weakness.
"The U.S. is the cleanest shirt in a dirty laundry. That's
why the dollar has been strong and we can talk about raising
interest rates," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview
Asset Management in Chicago. "But unless the global economy
turns around it's going to be hard for the U.S. to remain that
clean."
U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Tuesday with benchmark yields
reaching seven-month highs as investors reduced their bond
holdings to make room for this week's flood of debt supply,
including $24 billion in three-year government notes.
"The theme du jour is supply which is expected to accelerate
this week," said Ed Atkins, Treasury strategist at RBS
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
Brent crude settled up $2.19 a barrel, or 3.5
percent, at $64.88, and U.S. crude settled up 3.44
percent, or $2 a barrel, at $60.14.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag, Atul Prakash, Alistair
Smout in London, and by Wayne Cole in Sydney, Richard Leong in
New York; Editing by Catherine Evans and Meredith Mazzilli)