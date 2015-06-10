* Traders say share drop went too far, cite weak liquidity
* German bond yields hit 1 pct, highest since Sept.
* Euro up, dollar dips
(Adds commentary, updates markets)
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, June 10 U.S. shares rebounded sharply
on Wednesday in the S&P's 500's best day in more than a month,
while longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest in
more than seven months, tracking a selloff in German Bunds.
Oil prices rallied for a second day, helping U.S. equities
along with hopes for strong U.S. data and progress on Greece's
debt crisis.
"It's a back and forth tug of war between investors in this
trading range," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm
LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey
"You've had a fairly decent pullback in the days up to now. You
were starting to get an inflection point where investors were
looking to get in."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 236.36 points,
or 1.33 percent, to 18,000.4, the S&P 500 gained 25.05
points, or 1.2 percent, to 2,105.2 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 62.82 points, or 1.25 percent, to 5,076.69.
If U.S. retail and consumer data due on Thursday and Friday
is impressive, it would help the case for a U.S. interest rate
hike sometime this year. Expectations for strong data helped the
benchmark S&P 500's financial sector, one of the S&P's
best-performing sectors, said Peter Kenny, chief market
strategist at Clearpool Group in New York.
Financial stocks gained 1.4 percent, while the S&P
energy sector index gained 1.2 percent.
Leaders of Germany, France and the European Commission told
Greece on Wednesday it must reach a deal with its creditors and
stop seeking softer terms to unlock desperately needed funds.
The chairman of euro zone finance ministers said a
cash-for-reform deal with Athens was still possible in time for
their June 18 meeting with just a few issues remaining to be
solved, but that Greek counter-proposals were not yet
satisfactory.
Some investors drew optimism from the prospect of a meeting
between German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President
Francois Hollande and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras slated
for after dinner on Wednesday.
"The market is rebounding on a faint interpretation of
things looking a little better," said Stephen Freedman, senior
investment strategist at UBS Wealth Management America.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 share index
closed up more than 1.7 percent compared with a 1.4 percent rise
for the MSCI all world stock index.
The dollar tumbled to two-week lows against the yen after
Japan's chief central banker said the yen was "very weak" and
unlikely to fall further. The dollar also dropped against the
euro, which benefited from a rise in benchmark German 10-year
bund yields to more than 1 percent for the first
time since September.
The dollar was last down 0.6 percent against a basket
of major currencies while the euro was up 0.3 percent
against the greenback.
The selloff in German Bunds and this week's hefty corporate
and government debt supply propelled longer-dated U.S.
Treasuries yields to their highest in more than seven months
before yields pulled back following a solid 10-year note sale.
U.S. crude neared a one-month high and gasoline futures hit
their highest since November as a big U.S. stocks drawdown
boosted the outlook for summer fuel demand.
U.S. crude settled up 2.2 percent at $61.43 while
Brent settled up 1.3 percent at $65.70.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong and Michael Connor in
New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Meredith Mazzilli)