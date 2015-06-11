* European shares pare gains as caution returns over Greece

* Greek shares rally on hopes for debt deal

* Dollar gains on strong U.S. retail sales in May

* Oil drops on dollar, persistent oversupply concerns (Adds close of European bond, stock markets)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, June 11 Global equity markets rose on Thursday on optimism Greece would accept an aid-for-reforms deal and on strong U.S. retail sales, which lifted the U.S. dollar and bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year.

European shares pared gains after the International Monetary Fund's delegation broke off talks in Brussels and flew home because of major differences with Athens. A Greek government spokesman later said Greece wants to step up negotiations.

U.S. retail sales rose 1.2 percent in May after an upwardly revised 0.2 percent gain in April, the Commerce Department said, as households boosted purchases of automobiles and other goods.

While other U.S. data showed a slight increase in new applications for unemployment benefits, the number remained in territory associated with a tightening labor market.

"The retail sales is just another piece of the economic puzzle and one that investors have been waiting for," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York. "The Fed will definitely get one rate hike under its belt this year, and another one next year."

European shares rose, with the auto sector gaining on an upbeat forecast from Daimler, while Greek shares rallied 8.2 percent on hopes a resolution to its nagging debt woes was near. The market closed before the IMF news.

MSCI's all-country stock index rose 0.12 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.59 percent to 1,557.95, after being more than 1 percent higher earlier in the session.

Stocks on Wall Street rose but remained in a months-long trading range.

"The choices for a lot of people remain stocks or bonds, and the resilience of stocks, even as rates have risen at least in the short run, has given people confidence that it's the better place of the two to be," said Rick Meckler, president of hedge fund LibertyView Capital Management LLC in Jersey City, New Jersey.

U.S. investors have pretty much tuned out Greece, said Meckler, who spoke before news of the IMF breaking off talks.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 47.26 points, or 0.26 percent, to 18,047.66. The S&P 500 gained 3.73 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,108.93 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.95 points, or 0.02 percent, to 5,077.64.

The dollar rebounded from three weak days, gaining as much as 1.1 percent against the yen after posting its biggest single-day drop in six months against the Japanese currency Wednesday.

The dollar last traded at 123.60 yen, up 0.77 percent on the day, and was up 0.81 percent against the euro at $1.1232. The dollar index rose 0.61 percent.

U.S. Treasuries yields neared session lows after comments from an IMF spokesman raised doubts that Greece was close to a deal to avert default, spurring safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries was last at 2.4205 percent, up 16/32 in price. Earlier, the 10-year yield hit a seven-month high of 2.500 percent.

Yields on German 10-year bunds, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 12 basis points to 0.89 percent.

British 10-year gilts posted their strongest one-day price gain in four weeks, tracking German bond prices higher after the IMF broke off talks with Greece.

Oil prices declined further due to a stronger dollar and a gloomy economic forecast by the World Bank, while a bullish International Energy Agency (IEA) report on global demand failed to dispel concerns over a supply glut.

Brent crude oil for July shed 92 cents to trade at $64.78 a barrel. U.S. crude was down 95 cents at $60.48 a barrel.

(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Chris Reese)