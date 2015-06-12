* Shares fall after IMF walks out of Greek talks
* Dollar trimmed though consumer sentiment data rises
* Eyes on impending rate hike; Fed statement due Wednesday
* U.S. stocks fall on Greece, ahead of Fed meeting
(Adds market updates; commentary)
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, June 12 A setback in Greek debt talks
weighed down U.S. and European shares Friday, with investors
also fretting that sturdy U.S. data may accelerate the timing
for a hike in interest rates, while oil prices fell on concerns
production may rise further.
The International Monetary Fund raised the stakes in
Greece's stalled debt talks Thursday, as its delegation left
negotiations because of "major differences" with Athens.
European and Greek politicians said on Friday talks would
continue in a bid to reach a deal by June 18, but for traders,
it dented optimism about a debt agreement.
"People are worried about a Greek default and that isn't
helping stocks," said Janna Sampson, co-chief investment officer
at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
EU officials have held their first formal talks on the
possibility of a Greek default, officials said Friday, but the
darkening outlook failed to fluster Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras, who holed up with his negotiators after proclaiming
optimism at an open air concert.
"You have to question whether (the Greeks are) looking at
reality. If the IMF sends their negotiators home and the rest of
the EU is talking like this isn't happening it may be political
rhetoric aimed at the Greek citizens," said Sampson.
Meanwhile, a U.S. consumer sentiment survey and production
data, after strong retail sales data Thursday, gave a rosy view
of the U.S. economy ahead of the Federal Reserve June 17 policy
statement, which may provide clues on the timing of the first
U.S. rate hike in nearly a decade.
"Both of these led the market, coupled with yesterday's
report, to think that the first hike from the Fed could be
closer," said Samson adding that lift-off could be closer to the
fall than her previous expectation for year-end.
Wall Street was lower in afternoon trading.
At 2:32 p.m. ET (1832 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
fell 155.38 points, or 0.86 percent, to 17,883.99, the
S&P 500 lost 15.73 points, or 0.75 percent, to 2,093.13
and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.79 points, or 0.61
percent, to 5,051.72.
OIL PRICE DROPS
Oil fell for a second straight day as investors took profit
after Saudi Arabia said it was ready to raise production to
record highs, adding to worries over global oversupply.
Brent crude oil for July fell $1.27 to $63.84 a
barrel, while U.S. crude settled down 81 cents to $59.96.
U.S. Treasuries yields fell as lower stock prices and
concerns about a Greek default spurred safe-haven demand for
U.S. government debt ahead of the Fed policy meeting next week.
The University of Michigan's preliminary June read on
consumer sentiment came in at 94.6, up from the final reading of
90.7 the month before and above the median forecast of 91.5
among economists polled by Reuters.
U.S. producer prices in May recorded their biggest increase
in more than 2-1/2 years as the cost of gasoline and food rose,
suggesting that an oil-driven downward drift in prices was
nearing an end.
The dollar index edged down 0.08 percent in choppy
trading against a basket of currencies on Friday.
MSCI's all-world country index fell 0.5
percent but was on track for its first weekly gain out of four.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.3
percent, while the euro added 0.12 percent against the
dollar and was on track to climb for a second straight week.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru and Richard
Leong in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)