(Updates to the open of U.S. trading, changes byline and
dateline, previously LONDON)
* Failure in Greece talks hits shares worldwide
* Euro falls vs dollar; Fed meeting looms
* Crude oil falls, precious metals edge higher
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, June 15 Stock markets around the world
fell on Monday, suffering their first bout of significant
contagion from the Greek crisis after 11th hour talks between
the near bankrupt country and its creditors collapsed.
The losses were broad across risk assets. Major stock
indexes fell sharply, as did crude oil prices, while the euro
weakened against the dollar. Gold and silver rose on the day.
Talks on Sunday between Greece and its creditors - described
as a last attempt to bridge their differences - broke up after
less than an hour. European Union officials said Athens had
offered no new concessions to secure the funding it needs, while
Athens said it would not give in to demands for more pension and
wage cuts. Greece must repay 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to
the International Monetary Fund by mid-year.
Greece has already been bailed out twice and many banks have
cut their exposure to the country while euro zone authorities
have put in place mechanisms to limit contagion. However, the
prospect of default and the possibility of Athens leaving the
euro weighed heavily on investor sentiment.
"It does look like a technical default is in sight at the
end of the month and the market could see a significant
pullback," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
The MSCI International ACWI Price Index fell
0.9 percent while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
lost 1.4 percent, pressured by losses in bank stocks. The Hang
Seng index of top shares in Hong Kong fell 1.5 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 164.05 points,
or 0.92 percent, to 17,734.79, the S&P 500 lost 16.38
points, or 0.78 percent, to 2,077.73 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 50.20 points, or 0.99 percent, to 5,000.90.
The CBOE Volatility index, a measure of U.S. investor
anxiety, rose 10.5 percent, while a gauge of European stock
market volatility popped 10.7 percent and hit its
highest since January.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
14/32 in price, pushing the yield down to 2.3307 percent.
In the currency market, the euro fell against the
U.S. dollar, down 0.3 percent to $1.1240, recovering from a low
of $1.1188. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the
greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.15 percent. The
yen moved less than 0.1 percent against the dollar.
Investors are also looking ahead to a meeting of the U.S.
Federal Reserve, which will issue a statement after the two-day
meeting ends on Wednesday. Strong U.S. data last week has
reinforced expectations that the central bank is on track to
raise rates, possibly as soon as September. Investors will focus
on any changes in Fed Chair Janet Yellen's language in a
post-meeting news conference.
U.S. crude futures fell 0.9 percent to $59.46 per
barrel while Brent lost 1.8 percent to $62.74. Gold
rose 0.2 percent on the day while silver rose 0.8
percent. Copper sank 1.6 percent.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)