* Hope for slower rate hikes boosts stocks, hits U.S. dollar
* Greece remains in view, Die Zeit reports aid will be
extended
* Crude oil rises on the day, gold prices jump
(Updates to midday U.S. trading, adds Die Zeit report on
Greece)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, June 18 Stock markets around the world
rallied on Thursday, while the U.S. dollar fell, a day after the
Federal Reserve signalled that interest rates would rise more
slowly than many had expected.
An unconfirmed report that aid for Greece would be extended
until the end of the year, possibly averting a default, eased
concern over the region and returned European equities to
positive territory. U.S. stocks hit session highs after the
report, and the Nasdaq set a new intraday record, breaking one
that had held since March 2000.
On Wednesday, the Fed said that the economy was probably
strong enough to support a rate increase this year. But it
lowered its forecasts for 2015 growth and reduced its federal
funds rate forecast.
Analysts are torn on whether the first rate hike in nearly a
decade will come in September or December, but the comments
indicated that no matter when the first one occurred, the move
would not be aggressive.
"Gradualism for rate increases is a soothing message for the
market," said Alan Gayle, senior investment strategist and
director of asset allocation at RidgeWorth Investments in
Atlanta. "September remains on the table, but the downward drift
in the forecasts for next year means the increases will happen
gradually, and that's a relief for investors."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 209.93 points,
or 1.17 percent, to 18,145.67, the S&P 500 gained 22.4
points, or 1.07 percent, to 2,122.84 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 69.92 points, or 1.38 percent, to 5,134.80.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell
18/32 in price, pushing the yield up to 2.3722 percent. The U.S.
dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of currencies, fell 0.3 percent. The dollar fell 0.3
percent against the yen.
Without citing sources, Germany's Die Zeit reported that
Greece's creditors plan to offer to extend its existing aid
program until the end of this year, but without the
participation of the International Monetary Fund.
The report comes after the IMF dashed any hope that Greece
could avert default if it fails to repay a 1.6 billion euro loan
by the end of June, piling pressure on leftist Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras.
"Greece is the best drama on TV right now, and we put the
odds of a successful resolution at no better than a coin toss,"
Gayle said. "Clearly this has the potential to really increase
near-term volatility."
The MSCI International ACWI Price Index rose
1 percent on the day while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index rose 0.2 percent, erasing earlier losses. The
euro rose 0.4 percent.
Overnight in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan rose 0.4 percent, while
Japan's Nikkei skidded 1.1 percent to a one-week low as
the yen gained against the dollar.
In commodities, oil rose on the back of the weaker dollar.
Brent crude rose 0.7 percent to $64.32 a barrel and U.S.
crude rose 0.8 percent to $60.42.
Spot gold prices popped 1.2 percent while silver
was up 0.4 percent. Copper rose 0.1 percent,
snapping its fourth straight daily decline.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)