* Hope for slower rate hikes boosts stocks, hits U.S. dollar
* Greece remains in view, Euro zone sets emergency summit
* Crude oil rises on the day, gold prices jump
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, June 18 Stock markets around the world
rallied on Thursday, while the U.S. dollar fell, a day after the
Federal Reserve signalled that interest rates would rise more
slowly than many had expected.
While uncertainty over Greece continued to weigh on
sentiment, hopes that a deal would be reached returned European
equities to positive territory. U.S. stocks hit session highs
after a German newspaper reported Greece's aid will be extended
until year-end, and the Nasdaq hit a closing record.
The Fed said on Wednesday that the economy was probably
strong enough to support a rate increase this year. But it
lowered its forecasts for 2015 growth and reduced its federal
funds rate forecast.
Analysts are torn on whether the first rate hike in nearly a
decade will come in September or December, but the comments
indicated that no matter when the first one occurred, the move
would not be aggressive.
"Gradualism for rate increases is a soothing message for the
market," said Alan Gayle, senior investment strategist and
director of asset allocation at RidgeWorth Investments in
Atlanta. "September remains on the table, but the downward drift
in the forecasts for next year means the increases will happen
gradually, and that's a relief for investors."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 180.1 points,
or 1 percent, to 18,115.84 the S&P 500 gained 20.8
points, or 0.99 percent, to 2,121.24 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 68.07 points, or 1.34 percent, to 5,132.95.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell
5/32 in price, pushing the yield up to 2.3237 percent. The U.S.
dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of currencies, fell 0.3 percent. The dollar fell 0.4
percent against the yen.
The situation in Greece remains a concern. Euro zone leaders
will hold an emergency summit on Monday to try to avert a
default after bank withdrawals accelerated and government
revenue slumped as Athens and its international creditors remain
deadlocked over a debt deal.
Finance ministers of the 19-nation currency bloc failed to
make any breakthrough on a cash-for-reforms agreement at talks
in Luxembourg on Thursday, just 12 days before Greece must make
a debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund.
"Greece is the best drama on TV right now, and we put the
odds of a successful resolution at no better than a coin toss,"
Gayle said. "Clearly this has the potential to really increase
near-term volatility."
The MSCI International ACWI Price Index rose
1 percent on the day while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index ended 0.2 percent higher, erasing earlier losses.
The euro rose 0.3 percent.
Overnight in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan rose 0.4 percent, while
Japan's Nikkei skidded 1.1 percent to a one-week low as
the yen gained against the dollar.
In commodities, oil rose on the back of the weaker dollar.
Brent crude rose 0.6 percent to $64.26 a barrel and U.S.
crude rose 0.9 percent to settle at $60.45.
Spot gold prices popped 1.4 percent in the best day
for the precious metal since May 13. Silver was up 0.3
percent. Copper rose 0.2 percent, snapping its fourth
straight daily decline.
