By Rodrigo Campos and Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 25 A Supreme Court ruling
upholding tax subsidies boosted U.S. hospital stocks to record
highs on Thursday, while global equity markets edged lower on
lingering worries over Greece.
Oil prices fell on concerns over the possible impact of
Greece's debt crisis on European energy demand and the prospect
of Iranian oil adding to a global glut if sanctions are lifted.
Greece's international creditors presented a cash-for-reform
proposal to euro zone finance ministers in a showdown with
Athens, after negotiations failed to yield a plan to avert a
default.
"Watching Greek headlines. That's kind of holding markets
back," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP
Paribas in New York.
Market participants had assumed this week that a deal would
eventually be reached after European officials said on Monday
and Tuesday a proposal from Greece was a good basis for talks.
The differences between Greece's proposal and that of its
creditors aren't big enough to justify failing to reach an
agreement, a senior Greek government official said.
On Wall Street, hospital and other healthcare shares surged,
with several hitting all-time peaks, after the U.S. Supreme
Court upheld tax subsidies that are key to President Barack
Obama's signature healthcare law.
By mid-afternoon the Dow Jones industrial average
fell 50.15 points, or 0.28 percent, to 17,915.92, the S&P 500
lost 3.93 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,104.65 and the
Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.93 points, or 0.21 percent,
to 5,111.48.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down
0.3 percent. MSCI's all-country index, a gauge
of stock performance in 46 countries, fell 0.3 percent.
OIL SLIDES
In commodities markets, crude prices fell, with traders
eyeing progress toward a June 30 deadline for an Iran nuclear
accord that would be key to lifting Western sanctions on
Tehran's oil exports.
"Even if it does take Iran a year or more to return output
and exports to pre-sanctions levels, the anticipation of this
additional supply should still affect prices now," Capital
Economics said.
"The prospect of another 1 million bpd increase in supply
from Iran ... could easily drag (Brent) prices below $60 again."
Brent fell 0.7 percent to $62.99 a barrel and U.S.
crude was down 1 percent at $59.68 a barrel.
Gold steadied after four days of losses, with spot gold
was at $1,174.00 an ounce, little changed from the
previous session.
EURO HOLDS
The euro was little changed against the U.S. dollar, even
after data showed U.S. consumer spending recorded its largest
increase in nearly six years on strong demand for automobiles
and other big-ticket items.
The euro was down 0.07 percent at $1.1197.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
down 6/32 to yield 2.394 percent, from a yield of 2.371 percent
late Wednesday.
