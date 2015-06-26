* Global stock indexes end down slight; S&P 500 flat
* Long-dated US bond yields hit near nine-month high
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 26 World stock markets slipped
and the euro fell on Friday, with investors cautious ahead of a
meeting in Europe that could decide whether Greece will default
on loans.
The S&P 500 ended nearly flat, though shares of U.S.
chipmakers fell after a weak forecast from Micron Technology Inc
.
Greece rejected a five-month extension of bailouts on
Friday, a day before euro zone finance ministers will meet to
decide the country's fate.
The country needs new funding to avoid defaulting on a $1.8
billion debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund on
June 30. If it defaults, it may have to leave the euro.
"If this issue gets resolved, then we're set up for a fairly
decent market, but it could be that everything falls apart on
the 30th," said James Meyer, chief investment officer at Tower
Bridge Advisers in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. "Market
valuation is high in an absolute sense."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 56.66 points,
or 0.32 percent, to 17,947.02, the S&P 500 lost 0.7
points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,101.61 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 31.69 points, or 0.62 percent, to 5,080.51.
The PHLX Semiconductor index fell 2.4 percent.
For the week, both the Dow and S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent
while the Nasdaq fell 0.7 percent.
MSCI's all-country index, a gauge of stock
performance in 46 countries, dipped 0.3 percent, and was down
for a third day, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index closed up 0.1 percent to 1,574.08 points.
The ongoing Greek debt talks left currency markets in tight
ranges while policymakers traded barbs before more Greek talks.
The euro last traded at $1.1163, off 0.37 percent on the day
and down 1.65 percent for the week late in the New
York session.
TREASURY YIELDS JUMP
U.S. long-dated bond yields rose to near nine-month highs,
however, as optimism that a Greece deal would be reached curbed
demand for safe-haven U.S. debt.
U.S. 30-year Treasury yields hit 3.26 percent, their highest
level since Oct. 3.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last down 1-24/32
in price to yield 3.25 percent, from a yield of 3.16 percent
late Thursday. Benchmark 10-year notes were last
down 24/32 in price to yield 2.48 percent, from a yield of 2.39
percent late Thursday.
In commodities trading, gold was little changed, after
falling to a three-week low, on short-covering at the end of the
week and caution ahead of the crunch talks on Greece this
weekend.
Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,171.55 an ounce.
Crude futures ended little changed after signs of a deal for
Greece, while Iran faced continued difficulty in securing a
nuclear agreement to end sanctions on its oil exports.
Brent settled up 6 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $63.26
a barrel. U.S. crude settled down 7 cents, or 0.1
percent, at $59.63.
