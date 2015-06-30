* Euro zone stocks fall, Wall St holds to small gains
* Treasury yields edge up on hopes for a Greek deal
* China shares break losing streak
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 30 Stocks on Wall Street edged up
on Tuesday to keep a global equities gauge higher despite
declines in Europe, while the euro remained under pressure as
Greece grappled with a looming deadline on a debt repayment to
the IMF.
Greece submitted a new two-year aid proposal to its
creditors, calling for debt restructuring in what seemed like a
last-ditch effort by Athens to resolve its impasse with lenders.
Talks between Greece and its creditors broke down over the
weekend and forced Greece to close its banks and impose capital
controls.
Greeks are due to vote in a referendum on Sunday that EU
partners say will amount to a choice between staying in the euro
or leaving.
Stocks tumbled in major markets on Monday after the Greek
talks broke and Tuesday's fading advance was seen as a sign of
lingering hope of a deal that would help avoid a default.
"Even after these market swings, a Greek exit is still not
fully discounted as a positive outcome is still possible," BNP
Paribas Investment Partners said in a note to clients.
"With a majority of Greeks in favor of staying in the euro
zone, there is a decent probability of a referendum outcome in
favor of the creditors' proposals. But until the results are
known, we are likely to see continued market volatility."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 32.12 points,
or 0.18 percent, to 17,628.47, the S&P 500 gained 3.61
points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,061.25 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 13.83 points, or 0.28 percent, to 4,972.29.
The S&P earlier rose as much as 0.8 percent.
Equities gained also from support out of China, after signs
of intensifying government support helped stop a sharp slide.
The Shanghai Composite Index rallied 5.6 percent while
Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 1.1 percent.
The MSCI All-Country World equity index was
up 0.3 percent. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
were down 0.8 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.
Despite the large moves out of risk assets on Monday and the
massive volumes, panic was considered to be avoided, with market
participants citing Europe's improved ability to fight financial
contagion.
However, the borrowing cost on a key source of overnight
loans for Wall Street jumped as traders competed for a shrinking
pool of cash before quarter end. The interest rate on overnight
loans in the repurchase agreement market was last quoted as high
as 0.65 percent, which would be the highest closing level since
November 2008.
OIL UP, EURO UNDER PRESSURE
In commodities, oil futures bounced back from three week
lows but Brent was set to close its second consecutive month of
losses.
"Markets are worried that a Greek debt default could hit
European economic growth and thus fuel demand," said Tamas
Varga, oil analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.
"Capital controls are not bullish for the economy, and not
bullish for oil. How much can you spend on gasoline if you can't
withdraw more than 60 euros a day?"
Brent was up 1.9 percent at $63.20 a barrel after
falling to $61.35 on Monday, its weakest since June 5. It was
down 3.7 percent for June. U.S. crude gained 1 percent at
$58.91. It was set for its first monthly decline in three, down
2.3 percent.
The euro was last down 0.44 percent against the U.S.
dollar at $1.1185. Traders who had bet against the single
currency continued to repurchase it after Monday's rally took it
from a four-week low of $1.09550 to a nearly one-week high of
$1.12790.
The euro's weakness is "partially the reality that there is
not going to be a payment to the IMF," said Jason Leinwand,
managing director at rates, currencies, and commodities
derivatives hedge advisory firm Riverside Risk Advisors in New
York.
He said, however, that optimism for a Greek resolution
lingered given the upcoming referendum, limiting the euro's
losses.
That same feeling permeated U.S. debt markets, and
Treasuries yields rose slightly. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries
notes were down 6/32 in price to yield 2.3531
percent, up 2 basis points from late on Monday.
The 30-year bond was down 11/32 in price for a
yield of 3.1162 percent.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, Richard Leong and Sam Forgione in
New York, additional reporting by Lionel Laurent and Christopher
Johnson in London; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)