* U.S. dollar falls after payrolls point to dovish Fed
* Swedish crown down after surprise rate cut
* Greece concerns hang over markets
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, July 2 The U.S. dollar index fell from
a three-week high on Thursday as chances of a U.S. interest rate
hike as soon as September took a hit following a
weaker-than-expected U.S. payrolls report, while Wall Street and
world stock markets were slightly higher.
Greece heads to a referendum on Sunday that could decide its
future in the euro zone. But its effect on financial markets is
viewed as mixed, with some analysts saying it will have little
influence, though they acknowledge it is ultimately unknown.
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said Thursday the
only chance of the country getting back on track was immediate
debt relief, something the rest of the euro zone is not prepared
to offer.
Markets focused at least initially on the U.S. payrolls
number on what is the last market day in the United States this
week. Markets will close on Friday for the observance of the
Independence Day holiday.
Payrolls increased 223,000 last month, shy of expectations,
and 60,000 fewer jobs were created in April and May after
revisions. At least 432,000 people dropped out of the labor
force.
The Federal Reserve has indicated participation and wage
growth are key for its assessment of the health of the labor
market. Both were soft in Thursday's report.
"All that means that this is a market-friendly number," said
Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery
Scott in Philadelphia.
"It doesn't warrant the Fed moving any sooner than
previously thought, while it is still good enough to suggest
that the economy's pattern of growth remains intact."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.21 points,
or 0.12 percent, at 17,779.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.12 points, or 0.15 percent, at 2,080.54. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.45 points, or 0.05
percent, at 5,010.67.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index slipped 0.1
percent and MSCI's gauge of equities globally
ticked up 0.1 percent. Chinese shares also remained in
focus as they suffered another heavy tumble overnight to take
their loses over the last six weeks to near 25 percent.
DATA FOCUS
U.S. Treasuries prices rose on the jobs data, with the
benchmark Treasury note yield hovering near 2.4 percent.
"Clearly the report was disappointing," said Mark Zandi,
chief economist at Moody's Analytics in West Chester,
Pennsylvania. "If we continue get this type of payrolls report
again in July and August, the Fed won't move in September."
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were up 11/32
in price, erasing losses before the payrolls data. The 10-year
yield was last 2.3787 percent, down 4 basis points from late on
Wednesday.
The euro rose against the dollar after two days of
losses, up 0.3 percent at $1.1090. The dollar index, a
gauge of the greenback against major currencies, fell 0.2
percent after earlier having risen to its highest in three
weeks.
In a surprise move, Sweden's Riksbank cut its main interest
rate deeper into negative territory and upped the size of its
bond buying program. It was in response to low inflation but
also a bid to prevent a jump in the crown as nervousness over
Greece drives investors out of the euro.
The crown weakened 1.1 percent against the euro
after the decision, trading as high as 9.3688 after closing at
9.2606 on Wednesday.
In commodities markets, U.S. crude rose 1 percent, helped by
the weaker dollar after falling 4 percent the previous session.
U.S. crude added 59 cents $57.44 a barrel and Brent crude
futures added 1.2 percent, or 75 cents, to $62.76 a
barrel.
Traders were keeping a close eye on nuclear talks between
Western powers and Iran, looking for any sign of a deal to lift
sanctions on the oil-rich nation.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong, Ryan Vlastelica and Sam
Forgione in New York and Karolin Schaps in London)