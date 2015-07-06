* Europe shares fall but losses limited; Wall St drops
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, July 6 Equity markets around the
world fell on Monday and U.S. oil prices tumbled 6 percent after
Greece overwhelmingly voted against conditions for a rescue
package and on unprecedented measures in China to staunch
massive recent losses in its stock markets.
The drop on Wall Street wasn't as steep as some had feared
and the International Monetary Fund reassured investors by
saying it was ready to help Greece if asked to do so.
European market losses were also moderate.
Beijing introduced unexpected measures over the weekend to
staunch a recent 30-percent rout in its stock market since
mid-June, which had raised investors' concerns about the
stability of the world's second-biggest economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 97.84 points,
or 0.55 percent, to 17,632.27. The S&P 500 lost 14.14
points, or 0.68 percent, to 2,062.64. The Nasdaq Composite
dropped 36.51 points, or 0.73 percent, to 4,972.71.
Investors took heart after Greece's outspoken finance
minister, Yanis Varoufakis, stepped down and Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras said his government was ready to return to
negotiations with creditors in a bid to open shuttered banks.
"After the initial knee-jerk reaction, the majority opinion
is that there is still a possibility of some sort of a deal that
keeps Greece in the euro zone," said Mark Luschini, chief
investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in
Philadelphia.
TUESDAY SUMMIT
Tsipras promised German Chancellor Angela Merkel that Greece
would bring a proposal for a cash-for-reforms deal to an
emergency summit of euro zone leaders on Tuesday, a Greek
official said.
Stunned European leaders had called for the Tuesday meeting
to discuss their next move after the surprisingly strong 'No'
vote during Greek's referendum Sunday, which defied opinion
polls that had predicted a tight contest.
Greek banks, which were shuttered last week after debt
negotiations failed, will remain shut Tuesday and Wednesday with
a daily limit on cash withdrawals.
U.S. oil prices tumbled 6 percent, their most in three
months, after Greece's rejection of debt bailout terms and
China's emergency measures to support its stock markets shook
global markets.
Also taking a toll on the energy market were talks between
Iran and world powers to meet a July 7 deadline on a nuclear
deal. That deal could release more oil into already oversupplied
markets if sanctions on Iran are eased.
Benchmark Brent crude was down $2.87 a barrel to at
$57.43, a decline of 4.87 percent. U.S. light crude was
6.53 percent lower at $53.21.
MSCI's all-country equities world index lost
1.08 percent, while its emerging markets index dropped
2.08 percent.
The euro zone blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell
2.22 percent. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was down 1.17 percent.
The euro was 0.48 percent weaker at $1.1061. The
dollar index, a gauge of the greenback against major
currencies, edged up 0.09 percent after earlier hitting its
highest point in a month.
CHINESE RESCUE MEASURES
Chinese stocks market climbed, going against the broader
tide of declines in world markets. The CSI300 index
of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen closed
up 2.9 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 2.4 percent after brokerages and fund managers vowed to
buy massive amounts of stocks, helped by China's state-backed
margin finance company.
The rapid decline of China's previously booming stock market
had become a major headache for China's top leaders, who were
already struggling to avert a sharper economic slowdown.
The turmoil in Greece and China hurt prices of oil and other
commodities on demand concerns.
"Uncertainty over Greece is bearish for oil. It adds an
extra negative factor on top of the turmoil in Chinese financial
markets, the recent rise in U.S. drilling rigs, and a potential
increase in Iranian oil supply," said Olivier Jakob, senior
energy analyst at Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland.
Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hovered near their lowest in
over two weeks on safe-haven demand. Yields on 10-year
Treasuries hit 2.274 percent, their lowest in over two weeks,
while long-dated yields hit their lowest in nearly one week at
3.088 percent.
