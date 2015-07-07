* U.S. stocks fall, MSCI world index down 0.8 pct

* Copper prices hit lowest in six years

* Oil futures fall, extending selloff

* Euro down vs the dollar (Adds details on commodities decline)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, July 7 Global equity markets fell on Tuesday and the euro hit a five-week low against the dollar as euro zone leaders held an emergency summit to discuss Greece's future in the currency bloc, while commodities sold off on China demand worries.

Euro zone leaders were set to meet for an emergency summit on Greece's debt crisis. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had a final chance to present credible reform proposals to the summit to persuade creditors to reopen aid talks before his country's banks run out of money.

Failure to reach a deal would make it more likely Greece will drop out of the euro.

Copper prices dropped to a six-year low following the dollar's gains and on concerns over demand from top consumer China, where stocks earlier fell sharply. Gold and silver prices also tumbled.

U.S. crude futures dropped 3 percent, leading the oil complex down for a second straight day amid the worries over Greece and China.

Commodity currencies fell sharply, while the S&P materials index, down 1.7 percent, led declines in the S&P 500. The S&P energy index declined 0.8 percent.

"China and Greece (are) prompting both growth concerns and risk aversion - a dangerous combination for commodity prices," said Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor at Allianz.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 49.04 points, or 0.28 percent, to 17,634.54, the S&P 500 lost 3.68 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,065.08 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 37.21 points, or 0.75 percent, to 4,954.73.

MSCI's all-country equities world index lost 0.8 percent, while European shares were down 1.6 percent.

Earlier, Asian shares drooped after further losses in China, despite measures Chinese authorities had put in place over the weekend to halt a slide of almost 30 percent since mid-June.

China's CSI 300 index of the biggest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen closed down 1.8 percent. It had fallen more than 5 percent earlier in the day.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.7 percent.

COMMODS TUMBLE

Gold fell to a near four-month low as the dollar climbed. Spot gold hit its lowest since March 18 at $1,154.45 an ounce earlier and was last down 1 percent at $1,158.15 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures dropped 1.5 percent to $1,155.90 an ounce. Silver was down 4 percent at $15.13 an ounce, its lowest for the year.

Copper prices fell 4.9 percent to a six-year low of $5,318 a tonne.

U.S. crude was down $1.75, or 3.3 percent, to $50.78. It plunged 7 percent on Monday, its biggest percentage drop in a day since early February. Brent crude fell $1.12, or nearly 2 percent, to $55.42.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR DOWN

German 10-year bond yields fell to their lowest since early June, helping to push the euro down. The U.S. benchmark 10-year bond yield touched a session low of 2.194 percent.

The euro dropped 1.2 percent to $1.0925 against the dollar, after sliding to a five-week low of $1.0917, while the dollar index rose 0.9 percent to 97.154, after earlier hitting a one-month high.

The Australian dollar, which is a proxy for Chinese investments, fell more than 1 percent to US$0.7414. It earlier tumbled to its lowest since May 2009. (Additional reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Barani Krishnan in New York; Nigel Stephenson in London, Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)