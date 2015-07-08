* Chinese shares plunge again despite Beijing's support
* U.S. stocks down over 1 pct
* Yen buoyed by safe-haven buying as risk sentiment fades
* Euro zone sets end-of-week deadline for Greece
(Updates with NYSE halt, details)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, July 8 World markets were shaken on
Wednesday by a halt in New York Stock Exchange trading due to
technical difficulties, a crash in Chinese stocks and lingering
concerns over the future of Greece in the euro zone.
U.S. stocks were down 1 percent, with NYSE-listed issues
continuing to trade on other exchanges, such as those run by
Nasdaq OMX Group and BATS Global Markets.
The NYSE Group, which includes the New York Stock Exchange,
said the suspension was not due to a cyber breach.
"Everybody is proceeding but proceeding with a lot of
caution," said Larry Peruzzi, senior equity trader at Cabrera
Capital Markets Inc in Boston.
Chinese shares plunged 6.75 percent overnight and
securities regulators there warned investors were being gripped
by "panic sentiment."
More than 30 percent has been knocked off the value of
Chinese shares since mid-June, and investors are worried China's
market turmoil could destabilize the global economy.
The yen rose to a six-week high against the dollar as
investors sought safe-haven assets.
Commodities stabilized, with benchmark copper on the
London Metal Exchange trading higher after earlier hitting a
six-year low of $5,240 a tonne on worries about demand in top
consumer China.
Markets had little reaction to the release of minutes from
the Federal Reserve's last meeting, which showed Fed officials
needed to see more signs of a strengthening U.S. economy before
raising interest rates.
MSCI's all-country equities world index lost
0.9 percent, while the Dow Jones industrial average fell
172.43 points, or 0.97 percent, to 17,604.48.
The S&P 500 lost 23.29 points, or 1.12 percent, to
2,058.05 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 61.48 points,
or 1.23 percent, to 4,935.98.
In Asia, Hong Kong shares dropped 8 percent, and
Japan's Nikkei and stocks in Australia took
heavy blows, leaving investors only the yen and
safe-haven government bonds for refuge.
European shares ended up 0.1 percent, snapping a
four-day losing streak.
In addition to China, eyes are still also on Greece, which
made a formal request for a three-year loan deal from the euro
zone rescue fund.
The bloc's leaders on Tuesday gave Athens until the end of
the week to come up with proposals for reforms in return for
loans. Without the aid, Greece is likely to crash out of
Europe's single currency.
Against the dollar, the euro was up 0.4 percent at $1.1050
, while the yen gained as much as 1 percent versus the
greenback to 121.31, its strongest since late May.
SOME COMMODS EDGE UP
Commodity markets, highly exposed to China, were slowly
starting to regain their footing.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,157.22 an ounce.
It earlier had slid to a four-month low of just below $1,150 an
ounce.
Oil prices were down, however, with U.S. crude down
94 cents at $51.39 a barrel.
The Australian dollar, often used as a liquid proxy for
China plays, slumped to a six-year low against the U.S. dollar
of $0.7389.
In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury
note last stood at 2.236 percent, just above its
U.S. close of 2.231 percent on Tuesday, when it had also dropped
to a five-week low of 2.185 percent.
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones in London Editing by Ruth
Pitchford and Meredith Mazzilli)