* U.S. stocks end sharply lower; NYSE halt lifted
* Yen buoyed by safe-haven buying as risk sentiment fades
* Euro zone sets end-week deadline for Greece deal
(Updates with U.S. market closing levels)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, July 8 World stock indexes fell and
the yen jumped against the dollar on Wednesday on concerns over
China's market turmoil and lingering worries over the future of
Greece in the euro zone.
U.S. stocks ended sharply lower, with investors also
unnerved by a more than three-hour suspension in New York Stock
Exchange trading. A technical glitch forced the halt, not a
cyberattack, the exchange said.
Chinese shares have lost more than 30 percent in value since
mid-June and investors are worried the market turmoil there
could destabilize the global economy.
The yen rose to a seven-week high against the dollar as
investors sought safe-haven assets. U.S.-dollar denominated
Nikkei futures were down 5.5 percent, on track for their
biggest daily drop since Aug. 8, 2011.
"I don't think the Greece situation is a focus in the
markets beyond the short term," said Tim Ghriskey, chief
investment officer of Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New York.
"This is really about China, where the selloff continues
unabated despite efforts by People's Bank of China to halt
this."
MSCI's all-country equities world index
lost 1.2 percent, while the Dow Jones industrial average
fell 261.49 points, or 1.47 percent, to 17,515.42.
The S&P 500 lost 34.66 points, or 1.67 percent, to
2,046.68 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 87.70 points,
or 1.75 percent, to 4,909.76.
European shares ended up 0.1 percent, snapping a
four-day losing streak.
Greece made a formal request for a three-year loan deal from
the euro zone rescue fund.
The bloc's leaders gave Athens until the end of the week to
come up with proposals for reforms in return for loans absent
which Greece is likely to crash out of Europe's single currency
zone.
Beijing's steps to stabilize its turbulent markets in recent
weeks have met with little success. On Wednesday, more than 500
China-listed companies announced trading halts on the Shanghai
and Shenzhen Exchange, taking suspensions to about 1,300, or 45
percent of the market.
The dollar fell to its lowest since May 19 at 120.46 yen
. It was last at 120.68 yen, down 1.5 percent. The euro
also dropped against the yen, down 1.1 percent at 133.38 yen
, after earlier sliding to a six-week low.
Commodity markets, among the most exposed to China, were
slowly starting to regain their footing. Benchmark copper
on the London Metal Exchange climbed as the dollar
slipped. It ended up 3.4 percent at $5,520 a tonne after hitting
a six-year low of $5,240.
Gold also rose as the dollar softened, with spot gold
up 0.6 percent at $1,161.60 an ounce.
FED MINUTES LIFT BOND PRICES
U.S. Treasury debt prices rose, extending gains as investors
grew more risk averse on new signs that Federal Reserve
policymakers may be hesitant to start raising U.S. interest
rates.
Other markets had little reaction to the release of minutes
from the Fed's last meeting, which showed U.S. central bank
officials needed to see more signs of a strengthening U.S.
economy before raising rates.
The 10-year note was last ahead 7/32 and yielding
2.2064 percent after yielding as little as 2.1760 percent, also
last seen on June 2. A week ago, the 10-year yielded 2.425
percent.
U.S. crude futures fell more than 1 percent after a surprise
build in stockpiles. U.S. crude settled down 68 cents at
$51.65 a barrel, while Brent settled up 20 cents at
$57.05.
(Additional reporting by Noel Randewich in San Francisco and
Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Barani Krishnan in New York;
Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)