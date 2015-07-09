* Slide in China shares stalls, main indexes surge
* European stocks, Wall Street jump before Greek deadline
* Dollar gains versus yen as stocks bounce
(Adds oil settlement prices)
By Marc Jones and Herbert Lash
LONDON/NEW YORK, July 9 World equity markets
snapped a five-day sell-off and safe-haven assets like bonds,
the Swiss franc and yen fell on Thursday as Beijing regulators
halted a rout in Chinese stocks and Europe revived hopes Greece
could be kept in the euro currency union.
Shares on Wall Street rebounded about 1 percent, having been
dragged into the red for the year on Wednesday by the crash in
China, cliff-hanger talks on Greece and a benign yet unsettling
glitch on the New York Stock Exchange. China's securities
regulator on Thursday stemmed the slide in local shares by
forbidding selling by shareholders with large stakes in listed
firms.
"The Chinese market has shown a nice rebound for a day but
it is important to note that many of the owners are restricted
from selling their shares and half the companies have suspended
trading," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and
derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.
European shares rallied more than 2 percent as Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras rushed to finalize a package of Greek
tax hikes and pension reforms needed to win a new aid lifeline.
Without the money it will have to print another currency,
probably leading to its exit from the euro.
Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan said he saw a better
than 50 percent chance of a deal being reached by Sunday's
deadline following a "distinct change of mood" in recent days.
"The realistic proposal from Greece will have to be matched
by an equally realistic proposal on debt sustainability from the
creditors. Only then will we have a win-win situation," added
European Council President Donald Tusk in Luxembourg.
Hopes of an agreement, which had looked all but doomed a few
days ago, as well as more traditional market support from German
export data lifted European shares and southern euro zone
government bonds rallied. Still, investors were reluctant to
make too big a move given past efforts to reach a Greek deal.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 2.3
percent to close at 1,511.64, while MSCI's all-country world
index of global equity performance gained 0.91
percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 95.54 points,
or 0.55 percent, to 17,610.96. The S&P 500 gained 11.92
points, or 0.58 percent, to 2,058.6 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 30.39 points, or 0.62 percent, to 4,940.15.
Chinese markets helped boost the global mood as the main
stock index rose 6.4 percent, recovering almost as
much as it had lost the previous day. The Chinese securities
regulator ordered shareholders with stakes of more than 5
percent not to sell for the next six months.
The rebound in China sapped this week's gains by the
Japanese yen, which tends to rise when markets turn
risk-averse, and helped boost uneasy commodity markets.
Caution stirred by the Federal Reserve's minutes on
Wednesday had weakened the dollar.
The dollar was up 0.51 percent against the yen at 121.31
. The greenback also rose against the Swiss franc,
up 0.29 percent at 0.9479 franc.
The euro, meanwhile, was down 0.45 percent against the
dollar at $1.1025.
Yields on long-term U.S. Treasuries backed away from this
week's five-week lows caused by worries about the Greek debt
crisis and rout in Chinese equities.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 26/32 in price to yield 2.3013 percent.
Yields on 10-year German Bunds, the benchmark for euro zone
borrowing costs, were up 4 basis points at 0.72 percent
Brent crude rose more than $2 a barrel at one point as
supportive economic data from Germany, firmer stock markets and
strong gasoline demand lifted oil prices.
Brent crude settled $1.56 higher at $58.61 a barrel
and front-month U.S. crude futures rose $1.13 to settle
at $53.78 a barrel.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Andrew Hay)