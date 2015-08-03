(Corrects second paragraph to show China is the world's second
largest oil consumer, not energy consumer)
* Benchmark Treasury yields hit two-month lows
* Greek stocks tumble after five-week shutdown
* Canadian, Australian currencies at multi-year lows
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 3 Oil futures prices sank to a
six-month low on Monday, weighed by oversupply and weaker demand
expectations, while equity markets in Asia and on Wall Street
fell as factory data from China and the United States
disappointed.
Brent slumped to its lowest since late January on worries
about oversupply as OPEC pumped at record levels in July, adding
to demand concern after weak data from China, the world's second
largest oil consumer. U.S. crude hit its lowest since March.
The resource-linked Canadian dollar was at its weakest in
more than a decade against its U.S. peer as crude prices sank.
The pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector slowed
in July and missed expectations, while factory activity in
China, the world's second-biggest economy, shrank more than
initially estimated last month.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise
interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade before the
end of the year. If Chinese weakness seeps into the U.S.
economy, the Fed could reassess its plan to hike rates and
markets would have to balance between more support from the
central bank and the expectation for slower growth.
"The slowdown in China feeding into a slowdown in Asia,
and the question becomes how much of that is feeding into the
U.S.?" said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential
Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
However, she added: "We've started to see more positive data
out of Europe despite the Greek situation."
STOCKS DROP IN U.S., ASIA
Euro zone factories largely shrugged off Greece's brush with
bankruptcy. The Netherlands, Spain and Italy all reported
healthy growth, and Italy's expansion was its best in more than
four years.
At 1:41 p.m. EDT (1741 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average fell 171.59 points, or 0.97 percent, to
17,518.27, the S&P 500 lost 13.83 points, or 0.66
percent, to 2,090.01 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
33.76 points, or 0.66 percent, to 5,094.53.
MSCI's measure of stocks across major markets globally
fell 0.6 percent, but the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 0.7 percent.
In Athens, stocks plunged 16.2 percent on the first
day of trading after a five-week shutdown. The trading
suspension was part of capital controls imposed to prevent a
collapse in Greece's banks that would have likely pushed the
country out of the euro zone.
COMMODITIES SLUMP
Brent fell 4.7 percent to $49.74 a barrel after
touching an intraday low of $49.52, the lowest since Jan. 30.
U.S. crude fell 3.8 percent to $45.34 a barrel after
hitting the lowest in more than four months at $45.11.
Copper dropped 0.8 percent and hit its weakest in
six years.
The commodity-linked Canadian dollar was at its
lowest in 11 years versus the greenback and the Australian
dollar was near a more-than-six-year low it hit last week
against the U.S. currency.
The euro slipped 0.2 percent to $1.0961 after
flattening out earlier following the U.S. data miss.
"The drop in the Greek stock market has put the euro under
slight pressure," said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at
Nomura.
U.S. long-dated and benchmark Treasuries yields hit their
lowest levels in two months on the weaker-than-expected U.S.
data.
"The market now is taking score of every single data print
between now and September, and if the balance continues to shift
more toward weaker data than stronger data, it may make
September a coin flip," said George Goncalves, head of U.S.
rates strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York,
referring to some expectations that the Fed may hike rates in
September.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up
16/32 in price to yield 2.15 percent, from a yield of 2.205
percent late Friday. U.S. 30-year bonds were last up
1-14/32 in price to yield 2.857 percent, from a yield of 2.928
percent late Friday.
(Additional reporting by Sam Forgione and Karen Brettell;
Editing by Dan Grebler and Bernadette Baum)