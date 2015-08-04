(Updates prices, changes comment, byline, dateline)
* Brent oil stabilizes above $50 a barrel after 5 pct drop
* U.S. dollar hits 3-1/2 month high against Swiss franc
* Stocks little changed globally; China up, Europe off
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 4 Apple weighed heavily
on all major U.S. stock indexes on Tuesday as it fell for the
fifth straight day, while oil steadied a day after a broad
measure of commodity prices hit a 12-year low.
Apple stock, down 3.1 percent on Tuesday, is off near 15
percent from its record high set in late April.
Stocks and the dollar were little changed.
U.S. crude rose and copper edged up but the outlook for
commodities continued to be clouded by concerns over a slowdown
in China, the world's second-largest economy.
The Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB index rose 1
percent after hitting a more than 12 year low on Monday.
Materials stocks helped buoy the S&P 500, which was trading
near its average of the past 100 days.
Wall Street was flat despite data showing new orders for
factory goods rebounded strongly in June on robust demand for
transportation equipment.
At 12:16 p.m. EDT (1615 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average fell 9.62 points, or 0.05 percent, to 17,588.58,
the S&P 500 gained 0.31 points, or 0.01 percent, to
2,098.35 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.49 points,
or 0.05 percent, to 5,112.89.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.3 percent and a broad measure of stocks in major markets
globally was flat.
The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 3.7 percent in
its biggest daily gain since July 10.
Fears of disinflation stemming from the rout in oil prices
has led investors to pare bets the Federal Reserve will raise
U.S. interest rates as early as September.
Friday's employment data are key. They are now expected to
show the U.S. economy created 223,000 new jobs in July, on par
with job creation in June, according to economists polled by
Reuters. The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 5.3
percent.
U.S. Treasuries prices slipped as calmer markets reduced
safe-haven bids, while uncertainty ahead of Friday's jobs report
limited trading activity.
"The jobs report - this one and the next one - will be
looked over very closely," said Lou Brien, market strategist at
DRW Trading in Chicago. Current trading may be "the quiet before
the storm," he said.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down
8/32 in price to yield 2.178 percent, from a yield of 2.152
percent late Monday. U.S. 30-year bonds were last
down 7/32 in price to yield 2.872 percent, from a yield of 2.861
percent late Monday.
The dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies
while currencies tied to commodities rebounded as oil and
materials stabilized. The dollar hit a 3-1/2 month high against
the Swiss franc, with traders citing the unwinding of safe haven
bids related to the Greek crisis.
The euro edged up less than 0.1 percent versus the
greenback at $1.0959. The Canadian and Australian dollars
, both linked to raw materials, got lifts after recently
hitting multi-year lows.
"It's been a quiet day with most major currencies against
the dollar," said Brian Dangerfield, currency strategist at RBS
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. "The focus is on
commodities and commodities exporters' currencies," he added.
In commodities markets, Brent added 1 percent to
$49.99 a barrel and U.S. crude gained 2 percent to $46.09
a barrel.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong and Sam Forgione;
Editing by Chris Reese)