* Chinese devaluation drives dollar higher
* Stocks fall in Asia, Europe and U.S.
* Greek deal pushes lower-rated euro debt yields down
(Updates to U.S. afternoon trading, adds comment)
By David Gaffen and Noel Randewich
NEW YORK, Aug 11 China's 2 percent devaluation
of the yuan on Tuesday pushed the U.S. dollar higher and hit
Wall Street and other global equity markets as it raised fears
of a new round of currency wars and fed worries about slowing
Chinese economic growth.
U.S. stock indices dropped more than 1 percent and stocks
also fell in Asia and Europe as investors contemplated the
implications of a move designed to support China's slowing
economy and exports. The MSCI All World Index of
global shares fell 1.16 percent.
"What is good for growth in China is unfortunately bad for
everybody else," said Bill McQuaker, co-head of multi-asset at
Henderson Global Investors.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell or 1.4 percent
to 17,368.54. The S&P 500 lost 1.17 percent and, to
2,079.64 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped or 1.31
percent to 5,035.01.
Companies that sell to China were hit hard, with heavy
equipment maker Caterpillar losing 3.13 percent and
Germany's Volkswagen dropping 4 percent. Energy and
materials shares also tumbled on China demand concerns, with
Exxon Mobil dropping 1.76 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 1.68
percent, led lower by car makers and luxury goods companies,
whose products are now more expensive for Chinese consumers.
Against the trend, Greek shares gained 2.14 percent
after Athens secured a third bailout deal with creditors.
On Chinese stock markets, airlines and importers fell,
though exporters rose. The CSI300 index of the largest
listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen lost 0.4 percent and
the Shanghai Composite closed flat.
BIGGEST FALL IN YUAN SINCE 1994
China's move, which the central bank described as a "one-off
depreciation" based on a new way of managing the exchange rate
that better reflected market forces, triggered the yuan's
biggest fall since 1994, pushing it to its weakest against the
U.S. dollar in almost three years.
In a potentially worrisome sign, China's offshore yuan
, a more liquid instrument traded out of Hong Kong, fell
2.9 percent, exceeding the fall in the onshore yuan. It suggests
more possible losses for the onshore currency, as the Hong
Kong-traded yuan tends to act as a precursor to the onshore.
Emerging market currencies, which have already fallen
sharply in the past year as the U.S. dollar has strengthened,
slumped again.
The Malaysian ringgit and the Indonesian rupiah
hit lows not seen since the Asian financial crisis 17
years ago while the U.S. dollar gained 2.2 percent against
Brazil's real, putting it in range of levels not seen
since 2003.
The Australian dollar, often used as a liquid
proxy for the yuan, fell 1.2 percent to $0.7322. Investors who
had held euro-funded yuan positions bought back the single
currency, pushing it up 0.2 percent to $1.1042.
The weakness in stocks boosted top-rated bonds. German
10-year yields fell 5 basis points to 0.64 percent
and U.S. equivalents dropped 11 basis points to
2.1248 percent.
The devaluation also rippled through commodity markets,
driving oil prices down after Monday's hefty gains and pushing
copper futures to a six-year low.
Oil prices fell as dollar-priced commodities became more
expensive, weighing on demand. Brent crude was down 2.7
percent to $49.03. Copper futures lost 3.5 percent
to $5,130.50 per tonne.
Gold fell to as low as $1,093.25 before recovering to
around $1,105 an ounce.
CURRENCY WARS?
Washington has for years pressed Beijing to liberalize its
control of the yuan to allow it to strengthen given China's high
rate of economic growth and massive exports.
But Chinese economic growth is now slowing and the new
exchange rate mechanism gives markets greater ability to push
the yuan lower, just as the United States prepares to raise
interest rates, a step that may add further to U.S. dollar
strength.
Investors are now wondering whether China's devaluation will
keep the Federal Reserve from raising rates in September as many
anticipate.
"People seem to be trading this as a reason for Fed delay,"
said Michael Wallace, global market strategist at Action
Economics in San Francisco. "This puts the Fed tightening
horizon back on the table in terms of discussion."
The big question now for emerging markets, where economic
growth has slowed and capital flight has increased, is whether
their officials respond to China's move in kind.
"The key will be the response of other central banks ...
There should be further pressure on the currencies of China's
trade partners," said Nick Lawson, managing director at Deutsche
Bank in London.
(Additional reporting by Noel Randewich in San Francisco,
Jemima Kelly, Marius Zaharia, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Clara Denina
in London; Editing by Clive McKeef and Meredith Mazzilli)