* Markets calm after week of tumult
* U.S. crude oil touches 6-1/2-year low
* Greek parliament approves third bailout
* Euro zone GDP falls short
By David Gaffen
NEW YORK, Aug 14 Equities on world bourses were
on track to end the week mostly lower Friday, after China's
surprise currency devaluation on Tuesday.
U.S. stock indexes edged up, bond yields were little changed
and the U.S. dollar was mixed as the investors pondered the
meaning of China's modest devaluation of its currency, now down
about 3.0 percent for the week.
"The engineered part of the devaluation seems to be over,
but since market forces are meant to play a larger role, the
yuan would drift lower," wrote analysts at Brown Brothers
Harriman. "What we know is that the (People's Bank of China)
will continue to manage the currency closely."
For the week, the MSCI All World Index is
down 0.4 percent, on track for its second consecutive weekly
decline.
Crude oil prices slumped to the lowest since March 2009
before rebounding. Emerging market currencies slid to historic
lows, with the Turkish lira and South African rand in the
spotlight, as investors headed for the safety of developed world
economies.
The People's Bank of China set its midpoint yuan rate
at 6.3975 per dollar before the market opened on
Friday, slightly higher than the previous day's close of 6.3990.
The yuan also strengthened in spot market trading,
changing hands at 6.3908.
"We just need to see if the yuan is going to stay halfway
stable over the next few days, then confidence is going to come
back," said Markus Huber, senior equity sales trader at
Peregrine & Black.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 54.09 points,
or 0.31 percent, to 17,462.34, the S&P 500 gained 6.08
points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,089.47 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 8.95 points, or 0.18 percent, to 5,042.51.
European stocks had their worst week in six, falling 2.9
percent, after exporting companies with exposure to China saw
their stocks fall after the yuan was devalued.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares
fell 0.1 percent Friday. The Euro STOXX 50
traded down 0.7 percent.
Economic growth in the euro zone slowed in the second
quarter as France stagnated and Italy lost momentum, held back
by an uncertain global outlook that is even weakening investment
in powerhouse Germany.
Earlier on Friday, the Greek parliament voted to approve the
country's third financial rescue by foreign creditors in five
years. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras still faces a confidence
vote later this month.
Crude oil futures fell to levels not seen since early 2009
before recovering slightly. U.S. crude oil settled up
27cents at $42.50 a barrel after hitting a new 6 1/2-year low of
$41.35 a barrel due to a big increase in U.S. inventories. Brent
was down 0.5 percent at $49.00.
The U.S. dollar fell 0.1 percent against the yen to 124.27
yen, and rose 0.3 percent against the euro, which fell to
$1.1118.
The greenback came under pressure this week as China's
devaluation curbed expectations the Federal Reserve's
long-awaited interest rate increase would come as early as its
Sept. 16-17 meeting. But strong U.S. retail sales data on
Thursday and good industrial production data on Friday backed
the view that the Fed was ready to hike.
The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose to 2.20
percent after having fallen to a near four-month low
of 2.04 percent on Wednesday. Gold prices were little changed on
the day but up 1.7 percent for the week.
