(Updates to U.S. markets close, adds data on weekly moves)
* Markets calm after week of tumult
* U.S. crude oil touches 6-1/2-year low
* Greek parliament approves third bailout
By David Gaffen
NEW YORK, Aug 14 Equities on world bourses ended
the week lower on Friday after China's currency devaluation on
Tuesday shook investors, though volatility declined late in the
week, suggesting markets had absorbed Beijing's surprising
actions.
For the week, the MSCI All World Index fell
0.4 percent, its second consecutive weekly decline. China's
modest devaluation of its currency dominated market activity, as
the yuan lost 3 percent on the week, and investors were left
questioning whether the move will continue to pressure the
Japanese yen and other Asian currencies.
U.S. stock indexes ended higher on the week, however, mostly
on the strength of big gains on Monday. The S&P 500
finished the week up 0.7 percent. Oil prices rebounded from near
six-and-a-half-year lows on Friday but were still expected to
remain under pressure due to concerns about oversupply and weak
global demand.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 69.15 points,
or 0.40 percent, to 17,477.40. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 8.15 points, or 0.39 percent, at 2,091.54. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 14.68 points, or 0.29
percent, at 5,048.24.
Crude oil prices slumped to the lowest since March 2009
before rebounding. Emerging market currencies slid to historic
lows, with the Turkish lira and South African rand in the
spotlight, as investors headed for the safety of developed world
economies.
The People's Bank of China set its midpoint yuan rate
at 6.3975 per dollar before the market opened on
Friday, slightly higher than the previous day's close of 6.3990.
The yuan also strengthened in spot market trading,
changing hands at 6.3908.
"The engineered part of the devaluation seems to be over,
but since market forces are meant to play a larger role, the
yuan would drift lower," wrote analysts at Brown Brothers
Harriman. "What we know is that the (People's Bank of China)
will continue to manage the currency closely."
Earlier on Friday, Greece's parliament voted to approve the
country's third financial rescue by foreign creditors in five
years. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras still faces a confidence
vote later this month.
European stocks had their worst week in six, falling 2.9
percent, as shares of exporting companies with exposure to China
fell after the yuan was devalued.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares
fell 0.1 percent on Friday. The Euro STOXX 50
traded down 0.7 percent.
Economic growth in the euro zone slowed in the second
quarter as France stagnated and Italy lost momentum, held back
by an uncertain global outlook that is weakening investment even
in powerhouse Germany.
Crude oil futures fell to levels not seen since early 2009
before recovering slightly. U.S. crude oil settled up 27
cents at $42.50 a barrel after hitting a 6-1/2-year low of
$41.35 a barrel due to a big increase in U.S. inventories. Brent
was down 0.5 percent at $49.00.
The U.S. dollar fell 0.1 percent against the yen to 124.27
yen and rose 0.3 percent against the euro, which fell to
$1.1112.
The greenback came under pressure this week as China's
devaluation curbed expectations the Federal Reserve's
long-awaited interest rate increase would come as early as its
Sept. 16-17 meeting. But strong U.S. retail sales data on
Thursday and good industrial production data on Friday backed
the view that the Fed was ready to hike.
The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose to 2.20
percent after having fallen to a near four-month low
of 2.04 percent on Wednesday. Gold prices were little changed on
the day but up 1.9 percent for the week.
