* China factory activity at almost 6-1/2-year low
* Dollar extends losses as safe-haven U.S. debt yields fall
* Oil on longest weekly losing streak in 29 years
(Adds close of European stock, bond markets)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Aug 21 World stock markets fell
sharply on Friday, heading for their worst week of the year, and
commodities swung lower as more data pointed to slower growth in
China and sent investors scurrying to the safety of bonds and
gold.
Emerging market assets took another hammering and oil prices
were on track for their longest losing streak in almost 30 years
after Chinese factory activity shrank at its fastest pace since
the 2009 financial crisis.
The Chinese factory data followed weaker-than-expected data
in July, plus turbulent policy changes in the yuan and a
brutal stock market plunge.
The dollar fell broadly, dropping to a two-month low against
the euro, as the Chinese data eroded expectations the Federal
Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates next month. The low rates
may be distorting valuations and creating asset bubbles.
"The Fed is in an extremely awk6ward situation right now,"
Robbert van Batenburg, director of flow strategy at Societe
Generale. "You have across-the-board competitive currency
devaluations that will invoke the deflationary monster here in
the U.S."
Stocks on Wall Street and in Europe fell more than 2 percent
in a global rout spurred by a 4-percent decline in Shanghai
stocks. Major European indices were in correction
territory, a decline of 10 percent or more from their peak.
The pan-regional FTSEurofirst fell 3.4 percent to
1,427.13, its worst day since November 2011, as traders shrugged
off euro zone manufacturing and services data in a third
straight day of selling.
MSCI's emerging markets index was at its weakest
in four years, off 2.17 percent, while the firm's all-country
world stock index fell 1.99 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average is fell 365.39
points, or 2.15 percent, to 16,625.3. The S&P 500 slid
43.91 points, or 2.16 percent, to 1,991.82 and the Nasdaq
Composite lost 114.10 points, or 2.34 percent, to
4,763.39.
Thomas Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat Global Advisors in
New York, said it was hard to say what was behind the selloff.
"There's no shortage of things people can cite, from the
movement in currencies, to the weakness in commodities and fears
about China," Lee said. "But at the end of the day if people are
trying to take down risk, then it's going to make sense for them
to sell their exposure in equities as well."
Oil fell hard again. U.S. crude was at a more than
6-year low, on track for its eighth straight weekly decline,
down 3.17 percent to $40.01 a barrel. The U.S. benchmark traded
below the psychologically-important barrier of $40. Brent
fell 3.13 percent to $45.16 a barrel.
Oil's run of weekly losses is its worst since 1986, when the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries ramped up
production and sent it as low as $10 a barrel.
The Australian dollar, considered a liquid proxy
for China demand, slid to $0.7285 at one point and was last
trading at $0.7330, down 0.08 percent.
The Malaysian ringgit hit a pre-peg 17-year low and
South Korea's won took its losses to 1.8 percent
against the dollar this week. The Mexican peso, a proxy
for emerging market currencies, fell 1 percent.
"The perfect storm that has enveloped EM local markets looks
set to continue," Barclays analysts said in a note.
Gold, seen as a good asset in difficult times, rose
to its highest level in more than a month. Gold was up 0.55
percent at $1,159.60 an ounce.
Yields on safe-haven U.S. Treasuries slipped further, with
the benchmark 10-year note rising 12/32 in price,
pushing its yield down to 2.0417 percent.
Lower Treasury yields and the stronger euro weighed on the
dollar. The greenback traded at 121.97 yen, the lowest in
more than five weeks. Against the euro, the dollar fell
1.1 percent to $1.1364.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Nick Zieminski)