By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Aug 26 Wall Street advanced on
Wednesday while European shares and commodities fell as
investors balanced strong U.S. economic data and policy comments
with fears about China's slowing economy.
The benchmark S&P 500 was up 0.7 percent in afternoon
trading, off its earlier highs, helped by stronger-than-expected
data on durable goods orders and comments that appeared to make
a September interest rate hike less likely.
New York Fed President William Dudley said a rate hike next
month seems less appropriate given the threat posed to the U.S.
economy by recent global market turmoil.
Most U.S. Treasuries prices turned positive, erasing earlier
losses, after Dudley's rate hike comments.
Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index of major companies
fell 1.9 percent in a choppy trading day. China's key share
indexes also ended down after attempts to move higher were
slapped back by waves of selling several times, reflecting hopes
for more government and central bank support.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.3 percent,
its fifth straight day in the red as Beijing also dished out
another round of trading bans.
"Everybody's just on guard and aware of the potential for
greater volatility than we've seen in quite a while. We've seen
investors dip their toes and buy high-quality names they like
that they can get cheaper," said Brian Fenske, head of sales
trading at ITG in New York. He added, "You could call me two
hours from now and we could be down."
At 12:35 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
122.43 points, or 0.78 percent, to 15,788.87, the S&P 500
gained 13.14 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,880.75 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 29.44 points, or 0.65 percent, to
4,535.92.
The CBOE Market Volatility Index was still elevated
at 35.5, indicating significant uncertainty, though the "fear
index" was well below Monday's 6-1/2 year peak of 53.3.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, pared its gains after the
Dudley comments but was up 0.3 percent.
Despite China's struggles, Asia markets had some bright
spots. Japan's Nikkei saw a 3.2 percent jump and Korea's
KOSPI showed its biggest jump in two years with a 2.6
percent increase.
Oil prices were hurt by a bigger-than-expected increase in
U.S. gasoline stocks, compounding negative sentiment from
worldwide equities that pushed fuel prices to 6-1/2-year lows.
Brent crude futures were last down 0.3 percent at
$43.07 per barrel, while U.S. crude was down 0.9 percent
at $38.97.
Copper, often considered a proxy for Chinese and
global economic activity, was down 3.1 percent tumble while
prices of gold, traditionally a safe-haven asset, were
off 1.4 percent.
