* Wall Street falls as China, European shares gain
* China central bank injects liquidity into market
* Oil rallies again after strong surge on Thursday
* U.S. dollar rises on economic outlook as calm returns
(Adds oil settlement prices)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Aug 28 A volatile ride for global
markets this week looked to end calmly on Friday even as
lingering worries over Chinese economic growth and the Federal
Reserve's plans to raise interest rates weighed on stocks, but
oil rebounded sharply for a second day.
U.S. crude jumped more than 6 percent as a rally in gasoline
prices and air raids in Yemen made traders scramble to cover
short positions. U.S. crude has gained about 16 percent in two
sessions, the second-largest two-day rise in 25 years if the
day's gains hold.
Fed officials who are most anxious to raise rates said
during an annual global central bankers' conference in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming that continued financial market turmoil may cause
the U.S. central bank to delay tightening monetary policy beyond
September.
The Fed is waiting to see how data and markets unfold over
the coming weeks before deciding whether to raise rates at its
meeting in mid-September, Vice Chair Stanley Fischer told CNBC.
Earlier, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told Reuters
in an interview that the market turmoil should not delay the Fed
from raising rates at least once, the global equities rout and
China's slowdown have had little effect on the U.S. economy.
Chinese stocks jumped for a second straight day, rising more
than 4.0 percent, after authorities said pension funds managed
by local governments will soon start investing 2 trillion yuan
($313.05 billion) in stocks and other assets.
The move was the latest response by Chinese authorities,
including the People's Bank of China, to shore up the economy
after they cut rates, lowered reserve requirements and injected
liquidity into the banking system.
"It is inconceivable to us, with $3.65 trillion in foreign
currency reserves, the Chinese government and the PBOC would sit
there and watch the second-largest economy in the world slide
into recession or worse," said Phil Orlando, chief equity
strategist at Federated Investors in New York.
"I don't know if we're completely out of the woods at this
point," Orlando acknowledged, but with the U.S. economy growing
steadily the question now is what the Fed plans, as fears of a
hard landing in China should subside after its policy response.
U.S. STOCKS SLIP
Wall Street stocks were mostly lower, a sign investors were
reluctant to take big positions going into the weekend, after a
week marked by the worst day for equities in four years on
Monday and the biggest two-day gain ended Thursday since the
financial crisis.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 66.98 points,
or 0.4 percent, to 16,587.79. The S&P 500 slid 6.43
points, or 0.32 percent, to 1,981.23 and the Nasdaq Composite
lost 2.91 points, or 0.06 percent, to 4,809.80.
Major European equity indices finished higher after a
late-session rally, helping lift MSCI's all-country stock index
0.3 percent. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index rose 0.34 percent to close at 1,435.13. The euro
zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index gained 0.18
percent, but Germany's DAX shed 0.17 percent, putting it nearly
20 percent below a record high in April.
But concerns about a weaker global economic outlook have not
dissipated, putting a damper on European equities.
"The problems have not gone away. The movement of currencies
is still bubbling away underneath," said Paul Chesterton, a
trader at brokerage Peregrine & Black.
U.S. Treasuries prices retreated from a one-week peak.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes fell 5/32 in
price to yield 2.1842 percent.
German bond yields edged lower, defying the sudden surge in
oil, as data showed consumer prices in Europe's biggest economy
had been weighed down by falling energy costs.
Oil saw its biggest one-day bounce since 2009 on Thursday,
with North Sea Brent and U.S. light crude rising more than 10
percent. U.S. crude is on track for its first weekly gain in
nine weeks, ending its longest losing streak since 1986.
Brent climbed $2.49 to settle at $50.05 a barrel on
Friday and U.S. crude rose $2.66 to settle at $45.22 a
barrel.
The U.S. dollar gained for a fourth straight session, buoyed
by calmer financial markets and generally positive U.S. economic
data that supported the notion that the world's largest economy
was on a stable growth path.
The dollar index was up 0.53 percent at 96.118. The
euro slipped 0.56 percent to $1.1180. Against the yen
, the dollar rose 0.27 percent to 121.36.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash and Lionel Laurent; editing by Clive
McKeef, Meredith Mazzilli and Chizu Nomiyama)