By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Aug 28 A volatile ride for global
markets this week ended calmly on Friday even as lingering
worries over Chinese economic growth and the Federal Reserve's
plans to raise interest rates weighed on stocks, but oil
rebounded sharply for a second day.
U.S. crude jumped more than 6 percent as a rally in gasoline
prices and air raids in Yemen forced traders to scramble to
cover short positions. U.S. crude gained 17.2 percent in two
sessions, the second-largest two-day rise in 25 years.
Those Fed officials who are anxious to raise rates said at
an annual global central bankers' conference in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming that continued market turmoil may lead the U.S. central
bank to delay tightening monetary policy beyond September.
The Fed is waiting to see how data and markets unfold over
the coming weeks before deciding whether to raise rates at its
meeting in mid-September, Vice Chair Stanley Fischer told CNBC.
Chinese stocks jumped for a second straight day, rising more
than 4.0 percent, after authorities said pension funds managed
by local governments will soon start investing 2 trillion yuan
($313.05 billion) in stocks and other assets.
The move was the latest response by Chinese authorities,
including the People's Bank of China, to shore up the economy
after they cut rates, lowered reserve requirements and injected
liquidity into the banking system.
Stocks on Wall Street mostly edged higher at the close, as
European equity markets did hours earlier, suggesting fears of
Chinese contagion were overdone and that a U.S. rate hike is not
the end of the world, said Andrew Wilkinson, chief market
strategist at Interactive Brokers LLC in Greenwich, Connecticut.
"There's an element of throwing the baby out with the bath
water. Everything got thrown out on that view," Wilkinson said.
"It's really a question of volatility having settled down
somewhat even though it remains relatively high and people still
view equities as being a decent place to be," he said.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 11.76
points, or 0.07 percent, to 16,643.01. The S&P 500 rose
1.21 points, or 0.06 percent, to 1,988.87 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 15.62 points, or 0.32 percent, to
4,828.33.
Major European equity indices finished higher after a
late-session rally, helping MSCI's all-country stock index
gain 0.19 percent. The pan-European FTSEurofirst
300 index rose 0.34 percent to close at 1,435.13, and
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index gained
0.18 percent. But Germany's DAX shed 0.17 percent, or a decline
of just under 17 percent from its record high in April.
Gold rose as technical indicators and the notion the Fed may
delay a rate hike provided support. U.S. gold for December
delivery rose 1 percent to settle at $1,134 an ounce.
U.S. Treasuries prices retreated from a one-week peak.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes fell 5/32 in
price to yield 2.1860 percent.
German bond yields edged lower, defying the sudden surge in
oil, as data showed consumer prices in Europe's biggest economy
had been weighed down by falling energy costs.
Oil saw its biggest one-day bounce since 2009 on Thursday,
with North Sea Brent and U.S. light crude rising more than 10
percent. U.S. crude notched its first weekly gain in nine weeks,
ending its longest losing streak since 1986.
Brent climbed $2.49 to settle at $50.05 a barrel on
Friday and U.S. crude rose $2.66 to settle at $45.22 a
barrel.
The U.S. dollar gained for a fourth straight session, buoyed
by calmer financial markets and generally positive U.S. economic
data that supported the notion that the world's largest economy
was on a stable growth path.
The dollar index was up 0.5 percent at 96.088. The
euro slipped 0.5 percent to $1.1187. Against the yen
, the dollar rose 0.29 percent to 121.38.
