* European shares end lower
* China worries, Fed outlook spook investors
* Dollar loses ground against basket of currencies
* Oil jumps, erases early losses
(Updates with oil prices rallying)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Aug 31 World stock indexes edged lower
on Monday amid persistent investor concerns about slowing growth
in China and the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates, while
oil prices rallied.
Oil was up more than $2 a barrel, rebounding from early
losses, as data showed contracting U.S. production and OPEC
willingness to talk with other producers about falling prices.
U.S. stocks eased, on track for their worst monthly drop in
more than three years.
Weekend comments from Federal Reserve policymakers left the
door open to a U.S. rate rise as soon as next month.
Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said in a speech at the
annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, central bankers' symposium that
U.S. inflation was likely to rebound, allowing rates to rise
gradually.
"We can still expect to see some significant drops in the
market until we get some direction from the Fed regarding a rate
increase," said John DeClue, chief investment officer of U.S.
Bank Wealth Management.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 50.18 points,
or 0.30 percent, at 16,592.83. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 7.45 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,981.42. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.53 points, or 0.24
percent, at 4,816.79.
The dollar eased as weaker stock markets prompted investors
to trim bets against currencies popularly used to fund risky
carry trades.
But Fischer's comments limited the dollar's losses. The U.S.
dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of
currencies, was down 0.1 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 stocks index
closed down 0.2 percent. Germany's DAX fell 0.4
percent, while MSCI's measure of world stock markets
also slipped 0.4 percent.
Chinese shares had another volatile session. The CSI300
index ended up 0.7 percent, after falling 4 percent at
one point. The index was still down 11.8 percent for August.
OIL JUMPS
Oil rose further after its biggest two-day rally in six
years last week.
Brent October crude was up $2.45 at $52.50 a barrel,
while U.S. October crude was up $2.50 at $47.72.
U.S. domestic crude oil production peaked at just above 9.6
million barrels per day in April before falling by more than
300,000 bpd over the following two months, Energy Information
Administration data showed on Monday.
U.S. safe-haven Treasuries prices rose on continued concerns
over China and emerging market economies, while month-end buying
gave longer-dated Treasuries prices a boost.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last up 2/32 in
price to yield 2.91 percent. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries
were last up 3/32 in price to yield 2.17 percent,
from a yield of 2.18 percent late Friday.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York, and Tanya
Agrawal, Nigel Stephenson and Anirban Nag; Editing by James
Dalgleish and Dan Grebler)