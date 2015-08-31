* S&P 500 posts biggest monthly percentage drop since May
2012
* Fed outlook spooks investors
* Dollar loses ground
* Oil jumps more than 8 pct
(Updates with U.S. bond market details)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Aug 31 World stock indexes fell on
Monday as a Federal Reserve official's comments added to
investor concerns the bank may start raising interest rates in
September, while oil prices jumped more than 8 percent,
extending their biggest price surge in 25 years.
The S&P 500 registered its biggest monthly percentage drop
since May 2012 after being pummeled in the past two weeks on
concerns about slowing growth in China.
U.S. crude oil futures jumped 8.8 percent, helped by a
downward revision of U.S. crude production data and OPEC's
readiness to talk with other producers.
Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said in a speech at the
annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, central bankers' symposium over
the weekend that U.S. inflation was likely to rebound, allowing
rates to rise gradually.
Many analysts took Fischer's comments as a sign the Fed
would raise rates in September, instead of December. That shook
already jittery stock investors.
"If they move in September, it's going to cast a lot of
doubt about where they will stop," said Stephen Massocca, chief
investment officer at Wedbush Equity Management LLC in San
Francisco.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 114.98 points,
or 0.69 percent, to 16,528.03, the S&P 500 lost 16.69
points, or 0.84 percent, to 1,972.18 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 51.82 points, or 1.07 percent, to 4,776.51.
The Dow, down 6.6 percent for August, registered its worst
monthly percentage decline since May 2010. The Nasdaq, off 6.9
percent for August, and the S&P 500, down 6.3 percent, both
posted their worst months since May 2012.
MSCI's all-country stock index lost 0.7
percent and was down 7 percent for the month, also the worst
monthly drop since May 2012.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 stocks index
closed down 0.2 percent and registered a monthly loss of 9
percent - its worst monthly performance since August 2011.
The dollar eased against the safe-haven yen and the
low-yielding euro as investors sold equities and pared bets
against currencies popularly used to fund risky carry trades.
But Fischer's comments limited the dollar's losses. The
dollar shed 0.4 percent to 121.19 yen, while the euro
rose 0.5 percent to $1.1236.
OIL JUMPS
U.S. crude oil prices have risen more than $10 a barrel in
three days, erasing the month's declines.
U.S. crude jumped $3.98, or 8.8 percent, to settle at
$49.20 a barrel, taking three-day gains to 27.5 percent, the
most over three days since August 1990. In dollar terms, it was
the biggest three-day gain since February 2011.
Brent October crude climbed 8.2 percent to settle at
$54.15 a barrel.
In the U.S. bond market, longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices
fell after lower U.S. oil production and OPEC's readiness to
talk with other producers heightened inflation fears. Fischer's
comments hurt shorter-dated prices.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last down 31/32
in price to yield 2.96 percent, up from a yield of 2.91 percent
late Friday. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last
down 8/32 to yield 2.21 percent, from 2.18 percent late Friday.
Yields move inversely to prices.
Gold steadied, with spot gold up 0.04 percent at
$1,134 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York, Noel
Randewich in San Francisco, and Nigel Stephenson in London;
Editing by James Dalgleish, Dan Grebler and Lisa Shumaker)