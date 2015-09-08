* U.S. share indexes up over 2 percent
* Top European stocks index ends up over 1 percent
* China numbers contrast with forecast-beating Germany
* Brent crude prices rise on strength in stock markets
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Stock markets worldwide rallied
on Tuesday on hopes of more stimulus measures in China and on
strong German trade data, while Brent crude oil prices also
rose.
China's imports shrank far more than expected in August,
falling for the 10th straight month, though exports fell less
than expected. Analysts said the imports data could lead to
further policy easing from the Chinese government in coming
months.
Those hopes boosted U.S. shares, while data showing Germany
saw imports and exports hit record highs in value terms in July
underpinned gains in European stocks. Germany's benchmark DAX
share index ended up 1.6 percent.
A late bounce in Chinese stocks, which pushed the Shanghai
Composite Index up 2.9 percent after earlier declines,
also supported European shares.
"With volatility having receded somewhat during the past few
days it appears that investors have been reassessing the
potential negative fallout from the slowdown in China," said
Markus Huber, a senior analyst at Peregrine & Black.
Brent crude prices rose as strength in stock markets helped
the global oil benchmark recoup the bulk of its loss in the
previous session.
Brent crude settled up $1.89, or 3.97 percent, at
$49.52 a barrel. U.S. crude, meanwhile, settled down 11
cents, or 0.24 percent, at $45.94 per barrel.
MSCI's all-country world equity index, which
tracks shares in 45 nations, was last up 6.26 points or 1.63
percent, to 390.91.
The Dow Jones industrial average was last up 363.55
points, or 2.26 percent, at 16,465.93. The S&P 500 was up
42.69 points, or 2.22 percent, at 1,963.91. The Nasdaq Composite
was up 111.52 points, or 2.38 percent, at 4,795.44.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up
1.16 percent at 1,415.58.
U.S. Treasury yields rose as investors prepared for the
possibility of the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates
next week for the first time in almost a decade, and as the
Treasury sells $58 billion in new supply this week. Benchmark
10-year notes were last down 17/32 in price to yield
2.19 percent, from a yield of 2.13 percent late Friday.
The renewed risk appetite led the dollar to gain against the
safe-haven yen, but the greenback still inched lower against the
euro. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.24 percent
.
"The market is trading more risk-on across the board," said
BNP Paribas FX strategist Sam Lynton-Brown in London.
Spot gold prices were last up $2.43 or 0.22 percent,
to $1,121.53 an ounce.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; additional reporting by Nigel
Stephenson in London and Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)