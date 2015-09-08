* U.S. share indexes up over 2 percent
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Stock markets worldwide rallied
on Tuesday on hopes of more stimulus measures in China and on
strong German trade data, while Brent crude oil prices also
rose.
China's imports shrank far more than expected in August,
falling for the 10th straight month, though exports fell less
than expected. Analysts said the imports data could lead to
further policy easing from the Chinese government in coming
months.
Those hopes helped U.S. shares advance, while data showing
Germany's imports and exports hit record highs in value terms in
July underpinned gains in European stocks. Germany's benchmark
DAX share index ended up 1.6 percent.
A late bounce in Chinese stocks, which pushed the Shanghai
Composite Index up 2.9 percent after earlier declines,
also supported European shares.
"We had some nice buying opportunities with the selloff in
August, and I think people are starting to take advantage of
that and put money to work," said Larry Peruzzi, senior equity
trader at Cabrera Capital Markets Inc in Boston.
"In China it seems like there is a willingness to continue
with stimulus, so hopefully those markets will stabilize."
Brent crude prices rose as strength in stock markets helped
the global oil benchmark recoup the bulk of its losses from the
previous session.
Brent crude settled up $1.89, or 3.97 percent, at
$49.52 a barrel. U.S. crude, meanwhile, settled down 11
cents, or 0.24 percent, at $45.94 per barrel.
MSCI's all-country world equity index, which
tracks shares in 45 nations, was last up 7.03 points or 1.83
percent, to 391.68.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 390.3
points, or 2.42 percent, at 16,492.68. The S&P 500 closed
up 48.19 points, or 2.51 percent, at 1,969.41. The Nasdaq
Composite closed up 128.01 points, or 2.73 percent, at
4,811.93.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up
1.16 percent at 1,415.58.
U.S. Treasury yields rose as investors prepared for the
possibility of the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates
next week for the first time in almost a decade, and as the
Treasury sells $58 billion in new supply this week. Benchmark
10-year notes were last down 18/32 in price to yield
2.19 percent, from a yield of 2.13 percent late Friday.
"People are getting a little bit geared up for the Fed next
week," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BMO
Capital Markets in New York.
The renewed risk appetite helped the dollar gain against the
safe-haven yen, but the greenback still inched lower against the
euro. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.40 percent
.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down
40 cents at $1,121 an ounce, as uncertainty over the U.S
interest rate hike persisted.
Expectations of higher rates, which would lift the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while boosting
the dollar, have pushed the metal 5 percent lower this year and
remain gold's biggest driver, analysts said.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; additional reporting by Nigel
Stephenson in London and Caroline Valetkevitch and Karen
Brettell in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)