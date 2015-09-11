* Fed rate decision next week hangs in the balance
* Goldman slashes oil forecasts, crude falls 3 pct
* Dollar drifts before possible U.S. rate hike
(Adds oil settlement prices)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Crude oil fell on Friday after
Goldman Sachs slashed its price forecast through next year,
while global equity markets traded mixed on worries over the
economic outlook and whether the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates next week.
A drop in U.S. consumer sentiment in September to its lowest
in a year initially weighed on Wall Street, as the University of
Michigan's preliminary reading for the month slid to 85.7,
compared with the final reading of 91.9 in August.
It was also much lower than the median forecast of 91.2 of
economists polled by Reuters.
"This is the first survey to reflect what people are
feeling" about the economic slowdown in China and the U.S. stock
market's recent selloff, said Phil Orlando, chief equity
strategist at Federated Investors in New York. "At least in the
near-term it's going to create some dislocation."
Stocks in Europe fell on the day but still recorded the
biggest weekly rise since July. The pan-European FTSEurofirst
300 index closed down 1.0 percent at 1,401.07, and
MSCI's all-country world stock index traded near
break-even, down 0.02 percent.
Wall Street also rebounded in thin trade ahead of the Fed's
policy-setting meeting next week.
"The knee-jerk reaction on the Fed lift-off is negative,"
Orlando said. "We think the Fed lift-off is a positive for the
economy and stocks, because it means the Fed is rubber-stamping
the fact they truly believe the economy is strong enough."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 42.03 points,
or 0.26 percent, to 16,372.43. The S&P 500 gained 0.82
points, or 0.04 percent, to 1,953.11 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 9.36 points, or 0.2 percent, to 4,805.61.
Goldman Sachs, Wall Street's most influential voice in oil
trading, slashed its 2016 forecast for U.S. crude prices to $45
a barrel from $57 previously, and Brent to $49.50 down from $62,
citing oversupply and concerns over China's economy.
Goldman also said while not its base case, crude could fall
further to near $20 a barrel.
U.S. crude futures' front-month contract settled down
$1.29 at $44.63 a barrel. The front-month in Brent, the
global benchmark for oil, slid 75 cents to settle at $48.14.
U.S. Treasury prices gained as stocks fell and as investors
focused on whether the Fed will raise rates for the first time
in almost a decade when its policy-makers meet next week.
"It's all about whether the Fed indicates that they are
going to do some kind of tightening," said Tom di Galoma, head
of rates and credit trading at ED&F Man Capital Markets in New
York.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 11/32 in
price to yield 2.1830 percent.
German 10-year yields, the euro zone benchmark, were down 4
basis points at 0.66 percent on growing doubts
that the Fed would raise interest rates next week.
The dollar was little changed in thin, listless trading
ahead of next week's Fed meeting.
The dollar index, a basket of currencies valued
against the dollar, fell 0.28 percent to 95.186.
(Additional reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Bernadette
Baum and Nick Zieminski)