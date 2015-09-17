(Updates market action after Fed statement)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 17 U.S. stock and bond prices
rose, while the dollar fell on Thursday after the Federal
Reserve decided to hold U.S. interest rates near zero on
concerns about global weakness but left the door open for a rate
increase later this year.
The move was not a complete surprise, as a poll by Reuters
released on Wednesday showed a majority of economists expected
no rate hike. The futures market had implied traders assigned a
low probability the Fed would raise rates for the first time in
nearly a decade after its two-day policy meeting.
"Given the global headwinds, the last thing we need right
now was a hike in rates and any kind of hawkish projections,"
said Brian Dolan, head market strategist at DriveWealth in
Chatham, New Jersey.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 46.63 points,
or 0.28 percent, to 16,786.58, the S&P 500 was up 8.95
points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,004.26 and the Nasdaq Composite
was up 29.66 points, or 0.61 percent, to 4,918.90.
Two-year Treasuries notes rose 5/32 in price for
a yield of 0.722 percent, down 9 basis points from late
Wednesday.
"Recent global economic and financial developments may
restrain economic activity somewhat and are likely to put
further downward pressure on inflation in the near term," the
Fed said in its policy statement after the meeting. It added the
risks to the U.S. economy remained nearly balanced but that it
was "monitoring developments abroad."
This Fed outlook caused a sell-off in the dollar and oil
while boosting gold prices
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a
basket of six currencies, fell 0.81 percent, to 94.651.
Brent crude was last down 47 cents or down 0.94
percent, at $49.28 a barrel. U.S. crude was last down 12
cents, or down 0.25 percent, at $47.03 per barrel.
Spot gold prices rose $9.06 or 0.81 percent, to
$1,128.21 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York,;
Marc Jones and Marius Zaharia in London and Saikat Chatterjee in
Hong Kong; Editing by Nick Zieminski and James Dalgleish)