* China factories at worst pace since global financial
crisis
* Volkswagen shares rebound
* Platinum sinks to lowest since 2009
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Sept 23 Wall Street stock prices fell
on Wednesday, dragged down by economic reports portraying U.S.
factories growth as tepid and China in its worst manufacturing
contraction since the global financial crisis.
The data aggravated investor anxieties that global economic
growth might be sputtering, sapped a rally in European equities
and gave Asian stock markets their worst day in months. Prices
of U.S. Treasuries and other safe-haven government debt eased.
The reports, showing U.S. manufacturing growth stayed at a
two-year low in September and Chinese factory activity shrinking
to a 6-1/2 year low, spurred a selloff in U.S material and
industrial stocks.
The S&P materials index was down 1.7 percent. The
industrial sector was lower by 0.9 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 68.72 points,
or 0.42 percent, to 16,261.75 in choppy Wall Street trading, the
S&P 500 declined 3.9 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,938.84
and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.10 points, or 0.02
percent, to 4,757.82.
Europe's FTSEuroFirst index of leading 300 European shares
had rallied on regional manufacturing reports but ended
flat with a rise of 0.07 percent.
Shares in Volkswagen rose 5.19 percent. It had
lost about a third of its value in the previous two sessions
after the German carmaker got caught up in a scandal that
Deutsche Bank called an "investor's nightmare," which led to the
resignation of CEO Martin Winterkorn.
The United States has accused Volkswagen of rigging its cars
to conceal their emissions when the engines were tested.
Asian equity markets tumbled after the Chinese purchasing
managers index intensified fears a slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy will spread more widely.
Asian stocks posted their biggest single-day fall since Aug.
24, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan down 2.4 percent.
The MSCI world index was flat.
Treasuries prices fell along with German Bunds. The benchmark
10-year Treasury last yielded 2.1479 percent,
reflecting a decline in price of 6/32.
Yields on benchmark German bonds also rose as much as 3
basis points.
Positive reaction in Europe to regional PMIs helped the euro
rise 0.60 percent to $1.1180. The dollar was flat against
the yen at 120.50 yen.
Oil prices pivoted from early gains and were down as much as
3 percent. Brent crude oil prices, which had been inching toward
$50 per barrel, were last off 2 percent at just over $48.
Platinum slid on fears about reduced demand from the
auto sector, where it is used in diesel catalysts to clean up
exhaust emissions. It fell to its lowest since January 2009 at
$925.30 an ounce, before recouping some losses.
The metal has been hurt by news of Volkswagen's
falsification of U.S. vehicle emission tests as investors
believed it could affect demand for diesel cars.
