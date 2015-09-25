(Adds close of U.S. markets)
* Stronger U.S. Q2 growth backs case for Fed hike
* Gold falls 1 pct as Yellen remarks on rates boost dollar
* Oil edges higher on GDP data; long-term outlook weak
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Sept 25 World equity markets and the
dollar advanced on Friday to end a rocky week on an upbeat note
after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the Fed was on
track to raise interest rates this year, and as U.S. economic
growth was revised upward again.
Stocks on Wall Street initially jumped following an almost
3-percent surge in Europe, after a report showed the U.S.
economy grew more than previously estimated in the second
quarter, propelled by consumer spending and construction - the
second upward revision in a row.
Gross domestic product grew at a 3.9 percent annual clip, up
from a 3.7 percent estimate in August, the Commerce Department
said.
Yellen said Thursday that she and other Fed policymakers do
not expect recent economic and financial market turmoil to
significantly alter the central bank's policy, easing concerns
about the world's economic health.
There is much to like about the U.S. economy in the second
half of the year, despite "all the global malaise," said Jacob
Oubina, senior economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York.
"What the market latched on to with Yellen's speech on
Thursday is that she's in the 2015 camp for a rate hike. If the
domestic economy holds in there, they are going to hike in
December," Oubina said.
The dollar rose 0.23 percent to $1.1203 against the euro
and 0.41 percent to 120.55 against the yen. The
dollar index rose 0.17 percent.
MSCI's all-country world index pared about
half its gains to advance 0.46 percent after Wall Street turned
mixed. Earlier in Asia, some markets were in the red after data
showed Japan slipping back into deflation.
An afternoon slide in biotech stocks, however, pulled the
Nasdaq down and the S&P 500 to trade slightly below break-even.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 113.35
points, or 0.7 percent, to 16,314.67. The S&P 500 fell
0.9 points, or 0.05 percent, to 1,931.34 and the Nasdaq
Composite lost 47.98 points, or 1.01 percent, to
4,686.50.
European shares rallied after testing 2015 lows in the
previous session as concerns eased over how the global economy
may be impacted by a slowdown in world No. 2 economy, China.
Still, that surge was not enough to prevent a decline on the
week.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up
2.78 percent, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50
index finished 3.11 percent higher. For the week,
the FTSEurofirst fell. 1.6 percent and the Euro STOXX 50 slid
1.4 percent.
Some investors said they were bullish on the longer-term
outlook for European equities, given improving economic data and
stimulus measures from the European Central Bank.
"Our six-to-12 month view is that this is another mid-cycle
sort of correction that really began last year," said Mike
Wilson, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth
Management.
The stock market is rebalancing, with manufacturing and the
industrial part of the economy very weak, while services and the
consumer part is extremely good globally, he said.
The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose
13/32 in price to yield 2.1676 percent, while gold fell from
one-month highs after Yellen's speech and on the strong dollar.
Ten-year German Bund yields rose 6.5 basis
points to 0.65 percent, having hit one-month lows on Thursday
before Yellen spoke.
Gold futures for December delivery settled down 0.71
percent at $1,145.60 an ounce.
Oil rose on the stock market gains and a lower U.S. rig
count, though the decline in oil drilling was the smallest in
four weeks and not particularly exciting to oil bulls.
Brent, the global benchmark, rose 43 cents to settle
at $48.60 a barrel. U.S. crude gained 79 cents to settle
at $45.70.
