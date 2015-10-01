* Europe stocks relinquish early gains
* China PMI inches up but points to weakness ahead
* Dollar falls after manufacturing data
(Adds close of European markets)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 1 Global equities edged lower on
Thursday and commodities retreated from early gains as investors
continued to question the depths of China's slowdown and the
timing of an interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The Purchasing Managers' Index indicated China's
manufacturing shrank again in September, suggesting the world's
second-largest economy is still cooling more rapidly than
expected a few months ago, but kept fears of a hard landing for
the world's second-largest economy at bay.
China's markets will be closed until Oct. 8 for the National
Golden Week holidays.
"We are still trying to find the bottom. It is an
evolutionary process," said Scott Wren, senior global strategist
for Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St. Louis.
"We need some better clarity about what is going on in
China. Some stability in these commodity markets would be kind
of nice too."
Wall Street lost ground as economic data on the labor market
and manufacturing gave mixed messages on the state of the U.S.
economy, further clouding the picture on the timing of an
interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Investors will look to Friday's key payrolls report in hopes
for more clarity for when the Fed will begin raising rates.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 122.89 points,
or 0.75 percent, to 16,161.81, the S&P 500 lost 10.71
points, or 0.56 percent, to 1,909.32 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 39.56 points, or 0.86 percent, to 4,580.61.
The FTSEuroFirst 300 index in Europe slipped 0.4
percent, while MSCI's all-country world index
shed 0.05 percent.
Europe pared earlier gains and turned negative after weaker
euro zone manufacturing growth, with phone stocks leading the
way after a capital raising move at Altice to fund a
U.S. acquisition.
Glencore shares ended down 0.6 percent in London despite the
company's assurances that its debt-cutting plans remain on track
and a decision by board member and legendary banker John Mack to
buy $600,000 worth of stock.
The PMIs in Europe came a day after official data showed
consumer prices fell again in September, adding to pressure on
the European Central Bank to expand its stimulus program,
already set at more than 1 trillion euros.
In currency markets, the dollar fell 0.3 percent to
in the wake of the U.S. manufacturing data.
Commodities markets also pulled back after showing brief
signs of stabilizing. The Thomson Reuters Jefferies CRB Index
of 19 commodity prices was off 0.4 percent at 193.76
after reaching a high of 195.48.
U.S. crude was down 0.24 percent at $44.97 a barrel
after a climb of nearly 4 percent boosted by a rally in U.S.
gasoline on worries about potential damage to oil installations
from a hurricane headed for the U.S. East Coast. Brent crude
slipped 0.6 percent to $48.08 a barrel after climbing as
high as $49.84.
Copper slipped as earlier optimism over the China
data faded, but held near two-week highs, which analysts
expected the metal to once again test.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange lost 0.6
percent at $5,127 a tonne after hitting two-week highs of
$5,230.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Nick Zieminski)