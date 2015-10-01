* Oil pulls back as storm worry recedes
* China PMI inches up but points to weakness ahead
* Dollar falls after manufacturing data
(Adds close of U.S. markets, oil settlement prices)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 1 Global equities rose modestly on
Thursday in choppy trading and as investors continued to examine
the depths of China's slowdown and search for clarity on the
timing of an interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Wall Street inched up as economic data on the labor market
and manufacturing gave mixed messages on the state of the U.S.
economy, ahead of a key payrolls report on Friday that may
provide clues for when the Fed will hike rates.
"Investors are holding their breath for tomorrow's number
and we have earnings next week," said Jack Ablin, chief
investment officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago.
"Given the weight of the news we're going to see tomorrow
and the importance of what we're going to hear next week, most
investors are going to take a wait-and-see attitude to the
market."
The Purchasing Managers' Index indicated China's
manufacturing shrank again in September, suggesting the world's
second-largest economy is still cooling more rapidly than
expected a few months ago, but kept fears of a hard landing for
the world's second-largest economy at bay.
China's markets will be closed until Oct. 8 for the National
Golden Week holidays.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 12.69 points,
or 0.08 percent, to 16,272.01, the S&P 500 gained 3.79
points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,923.82 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 6.92 points, or 0.15 percent, to 4,627.08.
The FTSEuroFirst 300 index in Europe slipped 0.4
percent, while MSCI's all-country world index
gained 0.33 percent on the heels of its worst quarter in four
years.
Europe pared earlier gains and turned negative after weaker
euro zone manufacturing growth, with phone stocks leading the
way after a capital raising move at Altice to fund a
U.S. acquisition.
Glencore shares ended down 0.6 percent in London despite the
company's assurances that its debt-cutting plans remain on track
and a decision by board member and legendary banker John Mack to
buy $600,000 worth of stock.
The PMIs in Europe came a day after official data showed
consumer prices fell again in September, adding to pressure on
the European Central Bank to expand its stimulus program,
already set at more than 1 trillion euros.
In currency markets, the dollar dipped 0.2 percent to
96.176 in the wake of the U.S. manufacturing data.
Commodities markets also pulled back after showing brief
signs of stabilizing. The Thomson Reuters Jefferies CRB Index
of 19 commodity prices was off 0.7 percent at 192.51
after reaching a high of 195.48.
U.S. crude settled down 35 cents at $44.74 a barrel
after an early climb of nearly 4 percent as worries about
potential damage to oil installations from a hurricane headed
for the U.S. East Coast faded. Brent crude settled down
1.4 percent at $47.69 a barrel after climbing as high as $49.84.
Copper also gave up early gains as optimism over the
China data faded, but held near two-week highs, which analysts
expected the metal to once again test.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange lost 1.3
percent at $5,095.15 a tonne after hitting two-week highs of
$5,230.
(Additional reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)