By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK Oct 8 World stock indexes climbed and
the dollar dipped on Thursday as minutes from the latest Federal
Reserve meeting showed policymakers view low inflation as a
hurdle to raising rates.
U.S. crude oil prices briefly traded above $50 for the first
time since July and added to gains late after a closely watched
oil forecaster predicted prices would climb to $75 over the next
two years.
According to minutes from the Fed's Sept. 16-17 meeting, the
central bank thought the economy was close to warranting an
interest rate hike in September but decided it was better to
wait for evidence that a global economic slowdown was not
knocking the United States off course.
Though unsettled by signs of turmoil overseas, policymakers
did not think this had "materially altered" the outlook for the
economy, the minutes showed. The Fed decided to leave rates
unchanged at the September meeting.
"They're actually validating the slow but steady recovery.
We've had data since then that might make them a little more
nervous," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for
Commonwealth Financial in Waltham, Massachusetts.
The Dow and S&P 500 added to gains following the minutes,
while the Nasdaq turned higher. The S&P 500 closed above 2,000
and hit its highest level in seven weeks.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 138.46 points,
or 0.82 percent, to 17,050.75, the S&P 500 gained 17.6
points, or 0.88 percent, to 2,013.43 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 19.64 points, or 0.41 percent, to 4,810.79.
MSCI's all-country world equity index was up
0.5 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
ended 0.3 percent higher.
In Europe's growth engine, Germany, exports plunged 5.2
percent in August for their biggest monthly decline since the
height of the global financial crisis.
A dollar index extended losses after the Fed minutes
but quickly pared those declines and was last down 0.2 percent.
Fading chances of a near-term rate hike have taken a toll on the
dollar.
"The dollar is reacting negatively to the slightly more
dovish comments about near-term prospects for inflation," said
Patrick Maldari, senior fixed-income investment specialist at
Aberdeen Asset Management in New York.
In the bond market, U.S. Treasuries prices fell as the
minutes strengthened the view the central bank would not raise
rates this year.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were down 12/32 in
price to yield 2.100 percent, up 4 basis points from late on
Wednesday.
OIL JUMPS
Brent crude oil futures rose $1.72 to settle at
$53.05 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures settled up
$1.62 at $49.43.
PIRA Energy Group, a closely watched forecaster that
predicted the collapse in oil prices a year ago, said it sees
crude prices at $70 per barrel by the end of 2016 and $75 a
barrel in 2017.
That added to market gains, with Russia's military
involvement in Syria brining a geopolitical risk premium into
the market.
Gold briefly rallied following the Fed minutes but then
turned lower. Spot gold eased 0.4 percent to $1,139.86 an
ounce.
