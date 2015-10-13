* AB InBev wins over SABMiller after more than $100 bln
offer
* Oil recovers from 5 pct slide; Treasuries rise
* Shares set to snap longest winning streak since February

LONDON)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 13 A gauge of stocks in major
markets fell on Tuesday for the first session in 10 after
Chinese trade data reinforced views that the world's
second-largest economy continues to lose momentum, but
healthcare stocks kept Wall Street afloat.
U.S. crude and Brent futures rose after falling more than 5
percent in the previous session. Treasury prices rose.
China's exports fell less than expected in September but a
sharper fall in imports left economists divided over whether the
country's ailing trade sector is showing signs of turning
around. The data was not enough to suggest a greater risk of a
hard landing, but it did feed expectations that Beijing will cut
interest rates again soon and announce other measures to avert a
sharper economic slowdown.
In a sign there is still value to be found in equities, the
world's two biggest brewers agreed to create a single company
after AB InBev won over SABMiller at its fifth
attempt. The cash and share package is worth more than $100
billion.
Wall Street opened lower but quickly turned flat, led by
healthcare as insurers advanced.
"There's no hawkish tone to monetary policy, you get a
firmer commodity complex, that's helping markets stabilize and
not follow the move in global markets overnight," said Art
Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New
York. "The other dynamic in place is you are catching a bid in
healthcare."
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard, who
opposed the decision to delay a rate hike when the Fed met in
September, said on Tuesday the economic data since released is
unlikely to convince other policymakers to increase rates when
the Fed meets in two weeks.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10.09 points,
or 0.06 percent, to 17,141.95, the S&P 500 gained 0.61
points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,018.07 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 4.44 points, or 0.09 percent, to 4,843.08.
The MSCI world share index fell 0.5 percent,
on track to end its longest winning streak since February.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 1 percent and
MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1 percent overnight. Japan's Nikkei
fell 1.1 percent. Emerging market stocks fell 1.2
percent.
OIL BOUNCEBACK
Crude prices recovered some of the ground lost on Monday,
when both Brent and WTI fell 5 percent. U.S.
crude added 1.4 percent to $47.78 per barrel while Brent rose
0.4 percent to $50.05 per barrel.
Safe-haven U.S. Treasuries prices rose after the Chinese
data, while continued expectations for a later Fed rate liftoff
also supported prices.
"It's all a global growth fear trade," said Priya Misra,
head of global rates strategy at TD Securities in New York. She
said the Chinese data was the main catalyst behind the demand
for safe-haven U.S. government debt.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 16/32
in price to yield 2.9024 percent, from a yield of 2.928 percent
late on Friday. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up
9/32 to yield 2.0669 percent, from a yield of 2.099 percent late
on Friday.
The U.S. bond market was closed on Monday.
The dollar's value against a basket of six major currencies
dipped less than 0.1 percent after earlier touching its
lowest in nearly a month.
The euro added 0.2 percent against the greenback at
$1.1376 and the yen also strengthened 0.2 percent at
119.76 per dollar.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)