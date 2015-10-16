* Benchmark S&P 500 rises for third consecutive week
* Euro zone inflation in negative territory, euro slips
* Crude futures close week down more than 4 percent
(Updates to U.S. market close)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 16 Stocks in major world markets
rose to a two-month high on Friday and the dollar ticked up,
boosted by views that the European Central Bank may provide more
stimulus to the euro zone economy.
Oil prices rose nearly 2 percent as traders covered short
positions after four days of losses and the U.S. oil rig count
fell for a seventh straight week.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index rose for a third
consecutive week, a streak not seen since May. General Electric
helped buoy the index for the day with a 3.4 percent gain
after the company reported quarterly results, but other
industrials like Honeywell fell.
"Right now, the trade is a risk relief rally, people buying
back the risk they sold earlier in the month," said Paul Zemsky,
chief investment officer, multi-asset strategies and solutions
at Voya Investment Management in New York.
With earnings in view, Zemsky said, "Expectations have been
depressed so far it seems almost certain we'll have a positive
surprise."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 74.22 points,
or 0.43 percent, to 17,215.97, the S&P 500 gained 9.25
points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,033.11, and the Nasdaq Composite
added 16.59 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,886.69.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up
0.7 percent. For the week, the index was little changed, after a
4.4 percent advance the preceding week.
An MSCI gauge of stocks in top world markets
rose 0.4 percent to close at its highest since mid-August.
EURO SOFT, YEN PARES WEEKLY GAINS
Annual inflation in the euro zone turned negative in
September due to sharply lower energy prices, maintaining
pressure on the ECB to increase its asset purchases to boost
prices.
The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.1346 and was little
changed for the week.
"In the near term, the dollar could gain further against the
euro as there's more speculation about more (quantitative
easing) from the ECB," said Lee Ferridge, State Street Global
Markets' head of macro strategy, North America, in Boston.
Against the yen, the greenback advanced 0.5 percent
to 119.42, though it was the yen's strongest week in the past
six.
The dollar index, which values the greenback against
a basket of six major counterparts, was up 0.4 percent.
Oil prices rose, with traders closing short positions after
a sharp drop this week and reflecting a further decline in the
U.S. rig count.
The December contract for Brent, the new front month
for the global crude benchmark, was up 1.3 percent from its
Thursday settlement, trading above $50 a barrel. U.S. crude's
front-month contract was up 1.9 percent at $47.26 per
barrel.
For the week Brent fell 4.3 percent and WTI lost 4.8
percent.
U.S. 30-year Treasury yields dipped on views that the
outlook for inflation appeared weak.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 4/32
in price to yield 2.0351 percent, from 2.021 percent late
Thursday.
London copper fell 0.4 percent and spot gold
was down 0.5 percent.
