* U.S. nonfarm payrolls better than expected, ease QE3 hopes
* Pace of growth in U.S. services sector accelerates in Jan
* Expectations of Japanese forex intervention ease
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Major stock indexes closed
on Friday at highs not seen in months, with the
Nasdaq reaching the highest in 11 years, while the dollar rose
against the yen as a jump in U.S. job creation fueled investor
optimism.
However, uncertainty over a Greek debt deal kept the euro
little changed.
The January U.S. jobs report also pushed European stocks to
their highest close in more than six months.
The data also lowered expectations for more monetary policy
easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with analysts saying a
brightening economy could support fewer arguments for stimulus.
U.S. job creation last month handily beat analysts'
expectations, with the unemployment rate dropping to a near
three-year low of 8.3 percent.
In addition, the pace of growth in the U.S. services sector
unexpectedly sped to its highest in nearly a year.
"It's certainly supportive of the U.S. recovery and suggests
that (labor market) momentum is gathering pace," said Brian
Dolan, chief market strategist at Forex.com in Bedminster, New
Jersey. "From a trading standpoint, it's positive for risk, but
it also lowers the prospects for QE3, which is dollar-positive,"
he added, referring to the Fed's quantitative easing program.
With the U.S. recovery showing signs of gaining momentum,
analysts said the U.S. central bank could have less reason to
step into markets with another round of quantitative easing to
add liquidity. "The possibility of QE3 probably gets pushed back
to the second half of the year," said Dolan.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 156.82
points, or 1.23 percent, to 12,862.23. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 19.36 points, or 1.46 percent, to 1,344.90.
The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 45.98 points, or 1.61
percent, to 2,905.66.
More than 450 stocks across all sectors hit 52-week highs in
New York, including Apple, United Parcel Service
, Yum Brands and MasterCard.
The payrolls figure "was just another report that shows that
the economy is healing," said Wayne Kaufman, chief market
analyst at John Thomas Financial in New York. "Businesses that
are in motion are doing pretty well."
European shares surged past a resistance level, with the
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closing
up 1.63 percent at 1,076.70.
In a bullish move, the FTSEurofirst 300 broke past its 61.8
percent Fibonacci retracement level at 1,062.24 from its
February 2011 high to September 2011 low, which had been a major
resistance level.
The index could climb to 1,113.73, the level it reached in
late July 2011 before it retraced to its September 2011 low.
The euro trimmed losses from earlier in the session, when
lowered expectations for Fed easing had boosted the dollar.
But with a restructuring deal between Greece and its
creditors still elusive, investors were hesitant to push the
euro much in either direction, said John Doyle, a currency
strategist with Tempus Consulting in Washington, D.C.
Athens is scrambling to wrap up talks on a 130-billion-euro
rescue plan and a bond swap deal before big bond redemptions
come due in March.
Greece has repeatedly said the talks are in their final
stage but has failed to secure a deal after weeks of wrangling,
largely over concern that the rescue plan will not do enough to
bring Greece's debt burden under control.
"With the Greek thing still hanging over markets, you saw
(the euro) churn right back up because people aren't sure what's
going to happen now," said Doyle.
The euro last traded at $1.3141, down 0.03 percent. The
dollar was last at 76.55 yen, up 0.49 percent, after
touching a session high of 76.74 yen.
The dollar's advance against the yen also eased expectations
Japan would step into foreign exchange markets to brake the
currency's growing strength.
"The Bank of Japan and the Ministry of Finance will be
rejoicing because the Japanese are the single biggest
beneficiaries of today's strong jobs number," said Kathy Lien,
director of currency research at GFT Forex in Jersey City, New
Jersey, adding that "the pressure to intervene has been
instantly lifted."
Prices of U.S. Treasuries, often considered a safe haven in
times of economic turmoil, plunged after the data. The benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 30/32, with the
yield at 1.9276 percent.
According to Jefferies, dealers were long Treasuries by
$91.859 billion on Jan. 25, the second-highest long position on
record.
They are now likely unloading these positions after the
unexpectedly strong payroll number and ahead of the Treasury's
planned $72 billion in new three-, 10- and 30-year bond supply
next week.
U.S. crude oil futures rose, snapping a five-day losing
streak, as the U.S. data raised hopes for better oil demand.
The upbeat economic outlook added to early gains triggered
by a warning from Iran's supreme leader of retaliation against
the West for imposing sanctions over Iran's nuclear program.
NYMEX crude for March delivery settled at $97.84 a
barrel, gaining $1.48, or 1.54 percent.