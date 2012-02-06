* Greek debt tension threatens rally in risk assets
* Global stocks fall for the first session in five
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Fears that Greece might
not accept the terms of a proposed new bailout deal brought a
rally in global shares and the euro to a halt on
Monday, undermining the positive effect of better global
economic data.
U.S. stocks edged lower, tracking European
equities, while a gauge of global stocks fell for the first
session in five. Still, the declines were not enough to derail
an uptrend of five consecutive weeks of gains on both the U.S.
benchmark S&P 500 index and global stocks measured by
MSCI.
The Greek debt crisis remained a concern to markets as
political leaders had not agreed to accept deeply unpopular
public wage cuts and other measures to qualify for a new bailout
from the European Union and Internation Monetary Fund. Greece
needs the cash by March to meet big debt repayments and avoid an
unruly default.
The slow progress to sort out Greece's cash problems has
angered the country's European partners and undermined investor
confidence across all markets.
"It's inevitable the risk profile that Greece represents is
definitely going to cool the market tone. There is absolutely no
way around that," said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight
Capital in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"That lack of clarity, the protracted nature of this crisis
and the fact that it simply will not go away, it's a bit
unnerving to people who have seen the (U.S. stock) market tack
on some very nice early-year gains, and it forces people to want
to be a little cautious."
In morning trading in New York, the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 46.73 points, or 0.36 percent, at
12,815.50. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.55
points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,340.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was down 6.69 points, or 0.23 percent, at 2,898.97.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.2 percent. Global stocks measured by MSCI
also slipped 0.2 percent.
The euro was off 0.4 percent at $1.3060, having
touched a low of $1.3026, according to Reuters data.
However, the underlining sentiment in markets remained
positive due to strong economic data in January from the United
States, China and Germany. An easier monetary stance from the
world's major central banks that appears set to continue at key
meetings this week also supports investor sentiment.
Data on German industrial goods orders, released on
Monday, extended the run of good data. A
better-than-expected 1.7 percent rise for December was propelled
by demand from outside the euro zone, which more than made up
for a drop in orders from within the currency bloc.
U.S. Treasuries prices edged lower as follow-through selling
after Friday's better-than-expected jobs report offset the
safe-haven appeal of U.S. debt.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 2/32, the yield at 1.9311 percent.