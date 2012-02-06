* Greek debt tension threatens rally in risk assets
* Global stocks could fall for the first session in five
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Concern Greece might not
accept the terms of a proposed new bailout deal brought a rally
in global shares to a halt on Monday, while the euro pared
earlier losses as some shorts covered their bets.
U.S. stocks edged lower, tracking European equities, while a
gauge of global shares hovered near break even after four
straight sessions of gains. Declines were not enough to derail
an uptrend of five consecutive weeks of gains on both the U.S.
benchmark S&P 500 index and global stocks measured by MSCI.
So far this year, the S&P is up 6.8 percent and global
stocks have gained 8.6 percent.
The Greek debt crisis remained a concern to markets as
political leaders had not agreed to accept unpopular public wage
cuts and other measures to qualify for a new bailout from the
European Union and Internation Monetary Fund. Greece needs the
cash by March to meet big debt repayments and avoid an unruly
default.
The slow progress to sort out Greece's cash problems has
angered the country's European partners and undermined investor
confidence across markets.
"It's inevitable the risk profile that Greece represents is
definitely going to cool the market tone. There is absolutely no
way around that," said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight
Capital in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"That lack of clarity, the protracted nature of this crisis
and the fact that it simply will not go away, it's a bit
unnerving to people who have seen the (U.S. stock) market tack
on some very nice early-year gains, and it forces people to want
to be a little cautious."
In afternoon trading in New York, the Dow Jones industrial
average dropped 35.12 points, or 0.27 percent, to
12,827.11. The S&P 500 Index dipped 1.98 points, or 0.15
percent, to 1,342.92. The Nasdaq Composite shed 3.40
points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,902.26.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed down 0.14 percent. Global stocks measured by MSCI
were barely changed.
The euro hit a session high above $1.31 as its
earlier decline reached key technical levels, prompting
investors to cover their short positions. The single currency
fell to a low of $1.3026 according to Reuters data.
"Headlines out of Europe are affecting sentiment on the
euro. Earlier, we had hit stop losses in the euro and we saw it
trim some losses. But it's more of the same," said Brian Dolan,
chief currency strategist at Forex.com, as investors still
awaited the outcome on Greece's debt deal.
The underlining sentiment in markets remained positive due
to strong January economic data from the United States, China
and Germany. An easier monetary stance from the world's major
central banks that appears set to continue at key meetings this
week also supports investor sentiment.
Data on German industrial goods orders, released on Monday,
extended the run of good data. A better-than-expected 1.7
percent rise for December was propelled by demand from outside
the euro zone, which more than made up for a drop in orders from
within the currency bloc.
U.S. Treasuries prices zigzagged on follow-through selling
after Friday's better-than-expected jobs report and the
safe-haven appeal of U.S. debt.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
5/32, with the yield at 1.9048 percent.