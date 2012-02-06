* Greek debt tension threatens rally in risk assets
* Global stocks fall for the first session in five
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Concern that Greece might
not accept the terms of a proposed new bailout deal halted a
rally in global shares on Monday and sent the euro lower, but
risky assets remained resilient despite recent strong gains.
U.S. stocks edged lower, tracking European equities, while a
gauge of global shares hovered around break-even after four
straight sessions of gains.
So far this year, the S&P is up 6.9 percent and global
stocks measured by MSCI have gained 8.6 percent. The day's
action pointed to more conviction behind the year's gains, due
in part to strong January economic data from the United States,
China and Germany.
"It's not surprising for the market to catch its breath
after the very strong start to the year that we've seen,
especially as there are still a lot of concerns about what will
happen in Europe," said Bernie Schoenfeld, senior investment
strategist at BNY Mellon Wealth Management in New York.
"We're treading water in a fairly calm market at this point,
but some retracement wouldn't be surprising."
The Greek debt crisis remained a concern as political
leaders had not agreed to accept unpopular public wage cuts and
other measures to qualify for a new round of bailout funds from
the European Union and the International Monetary Fund. Greece
needs the cash by March to meet big debt repayments and avoid an
unruly default.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average dipped
17.10 points, or 0.13 percent, to 12,845.13. The S&P 500 Index
shed 0.57 points, or 0.04 percent, to 1,344.33. The
Nasdaq Composite fell 3.67 points, or 0.13 percent, to
2,901.99.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed down 0.14 percent. Global stocks measured by MSCI
were unchanged for the day.
The euro pared some losses after it reached key
technical levels, prompting some traders to cover their short
positions. The single currency fell to a low of $1.3026
according to Reuters data and was last down 0.1 percent at
$1.3125.
"Headlines out of Europe are affecting sentiment on the
euro. Earlier, we had hit stop losses in the euro and we saw it
trim some losses. But it's more of the same," said Brian Dolan,
chief currency strategist at Forex.com, as investors still
awaited the outcome on Greece's debt deal.
U.S. Treasuries prices edged higher, highlighting the
safe-haven appeal of U.S. debt.
In light, choppy trading, the benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury note was up 6/32, with the yield at 1.9031
percent.
In commodities markets, Brent oil rose for a fifth straight
session to settle at a six-month high as cold weather in Europe
boosted heating fuel demand.
U.S crude fell, dragged down by concerns about weak
consumption and rising inventories that increased the contract's
discount to Brent to more than $19 a barrel from
more than $2, the largest discount since November.
Brent March crude rose $1.35 to settle at $115.93 a
barrel, the highest close since Aug. U.S. March crude
fell 93 cents to settle at $96.91 a barrel.