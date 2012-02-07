* Greek meeting on bailout agreement postponed to Wednesday
* Bernanke repeats vow to shield U.S. from Europe crisis
* Euro rallies to eight-week high against U.S. dollar
By Rodrigo Campos and Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Feb 7 The euro hit an eight-week
high against the dollar on Tuesday, helping lift
stocks and commodities on signs a Greek bailout agreement was
near, but the rally lost steam after a key meeting was postponed
until Wednesday.
The euro rallied after Greece appeared to be close to terms
on a 130-billion-euro bailout. A government official said Athens
was drafting a list of painful reforms needed to clinch a new
financial package, moving Athens a step closer to a deal that is
needed to avoid a chaotic debt default.
But a meeting was postponed until Wednesday because Greek
political leaders yet to get a draft of the bailout agreement, a
party official said.
The euro jumped at one point more than 1 percent to a
session high of $1.3269, hitting its highest level since
Dec. 12, but later pared gains to 0.8 percent.
Greek political leaders had balked at the austerity plan
required to receive the rescue funds and strikers protesting
against more austerity tussled with police outside parliament.
"The market is expecting a Greek deal, so there's greater
optimism overall," said Greg Moore, currency strategist at TD
Securities in Toronto.
"But it's certainly up in the air at this point," he said.
"All these are very fluid headlines and that highlights the high
level of uncertainty at the moment."
Consumer stocks led a rebound on Wall Street, offsetting
declines in the energy and industrial sectors. In Europe, weak
earnings from Swiss banking giant UBS underscored the financial
sector's exposure to the debt crisis.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
renewed a pledge to prevent Europe's crisis from damaging the
U.S. economy in congressional testimony that mirrored his
remarks last week, also helping sentiment for risk assets.
The euro was also underpinned by short covering. Bets by
traders the euro zone common currency would fall have been
running at record levels, according to data from the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission, although the
positions were trimmed slightly in the latest week.
European stocks, up more than 6 percent for the year, fell
as weak earnings from Swiss bank UBS AG
signaled the debt crisis may wreak further damage on the banking
sector.
UBS shares fell 1.4 percent in Zurich and 1.2 percent in New
York, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European
shares pared losses as the euro rallied. The index closed down
0.22 percent at 1,072.79.
Michael Sheldon, chief market strategist at RDM Financial in
Westport, Connecticut, said U.S. stocks were holding up despite
profit-taking as investors bet a Greece deal would be completed.
"If investors thought the Greek talks were going to
collapse, financial markets will be a lot weaker than they are,"
he said. Still, "a lasting solution continues to be something
that is hard to come by."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 29.13 points,
or 0.23 percent, at 12,874.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 1.93 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,346.26. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.95 points, or 0.07
percent, at 2,903.94.
MSCI's all-country world equity index added
0.4 percent, having gained almost 9 percent so far this year.
COMMODITIES WHIPSAWED
Gold prices pared earlier losses and bounced back into
positive territory, in line with a rallying euro.
Spot gold was up 1.5 percent at $1,745.40 an ounce.
Brent crude rose 81 cents to $116.74 per barrel
after touching a six-month high above $117 a barrel on supply
worries.
U.S. crude rose $1.52 to $98.43.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 19/32 in price to yield 1.99 percent.