* Greek meeting on bailout agreement postponed to Wednesday
* Bernanke repeats vow to shield U.S. from Europe crisis
* Euro rallies to eight-week high against U.S. dollar
By Rodrigo Campos and Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Feb 7 The euro hit an eight-week
high against the dollar on Tuesday, helping lift
stocks and commodities on signs a Greek bailout agreement was
near, but the rally lost a little steam after a key meeting was
postponed by a day.
The euro rallied after Greece appeared to be close to terms
on a 130-billion-euro bailout. A government official said Athens
was drafting a list of painful reforms needed to clinch a new
financial package, moving Athens a step closer to a deal that is
needed to avoid a chaotic debt default.
But a meeting of Greek political leaders was postponed until
Wednesday because a draft of the bailout's terms was still not
available, a party official said.
The euro jumped at one point more than 1 percent to a
session high of $1.3270, hitting its highest level since
Dec. 12. Gains were later pared to 0.9 percent.
Greek political leaders have balked at the austerity plan,
with the meeting already having been put off from Monday to
Tuesday, as it is certain to mean a big drop in living standards
for many Greeks.
"The market is expecting a Greek deal, so there's greater
optimism overall," said Greg Moore, currency strategist at TD
Securities in Toronto.
"But it's certainly up in the air at this point," he said.
"All these are very fluid headlines and that highlights the high
level of uncertainty at the moment."
Consumer stocks led a rebound on Wall Street, offsetting
declines in the energy and industrial sectors. In Europe, weak
earnings from Swiss banking giant UBS underscored the financial
sector's exposure to the debt crisis.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
renewed a pledge to prevent Europe's crisis from damaging the
U.S. economy in congressional testimony that mirrored his
remarks last week, also helping sentiment for risk assets.
The euro was also underpinned by short covering. Bets by
traders the euro zone common currency would fall have been
running at record levels, according to data from the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission, although the
positions were trimmed slightly in the latest week.
European stocks, up more than 6 percent for the year, fell
as weak earnings from Swiss bank UBS AG
signaled the debt crisis may wreak further damage on the banking
sector.
UBS shares fell 1.4 percent in Zurich and 1.2 percent in New
York, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European
shares pared losses as the euro rallied. The index closed down
0.22 percent at 1,072.79.
Michael Sheldon, chief market strategist at RDM Financial in
Westport, Connecticut, said U.S. stocks were holding up despite
profit-taking as investors bet a Greece deal would be completed.
"If investors thought the Greek talks were going to
collapse, financial markets will be a lot weaker than they are,"
he said. Still, "a lasting solution continues to be something
that is hard to come by."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 45.25 points,
or 0.35 percent, at 12,890.38. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.29 points, or 0.24 percent, at 1,347.62. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.16 points, or 0.11
percent, at 2,905.15.
MSCI's all-country world equity index added
0.4 percent, having gained almost 9 percent so far this year.
COMMODITIES WHIPSAWED
Gold prices pared earlier losses and bounced back into
positive territory, in line with a rallying euro.
Spot gold prices rose $27.45 to $1,747.20 an ounce.
Oil prices rose in volatile, heavy trade as intermarket
spread trading buffeted both Brent and U.S. crude futures, and
the dollar turned weaker on another round of optimism about an
agreement on Greece's debt problems.
Brent crude settled 30 cents higher at $116.23 a
barrel, while U.S. crude settled up $1.50 at $98.41.
U.S. Treasury debt prices fell as investors prepared for
this week's $72 billion quarterly refunding and as safety bids
waned on expectations of a Greek bailout.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 20/32 in price to yield 1.97 percent.